Aston Villa “really appreciate” Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres amid links of a move for the defender at Villa Park this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery will look to bolster his Villans squad as they prepare for their Europa Conference League campaign next season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Pau Torres

According to BirminghamLive, Villa admire Torres, with the centre-back not against reuniting with former manager Unai Emery, with whom he won the Europa League title in 2021.

The same publication reports the 26-year-old has a release clause of €50m (around £43m) to wade off clubs in their pursuit of his services this summer.

However, with the defender now in the final 12 months of his £63,000 per-week contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica, the Villans could look to negotiate a lower fee as Villarreal attempt to avoid losing him for free next summer.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to CaughtOffside (via Football Espana) that the Yellow Submarine could be willing to reduce their asking price by €10m (£8.5m) as they look to squeeze every penny out of one of their most valuable assets.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Torres is a player “highly rated by Emery” as the Spaniard looks to increase the depth available to him in his squad.

And Galetti has confirmed that Villa could look to sign Torres, but the centre-back has also piqued the interest of Serie A champions Napoli.

What has Galetti said about Aston Villa and Torres?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Aston Villa could also move to reinforce the defence with Pau Torres, who we know is really appreciated by their coach, always under the radar. The Villarreal centre-back has also attracted attention from Napoli.”

Would Torres be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Once dubbed “fabulous” by pundit Owen Hargreaves, Torres would be an excellent signing for Villa and could make a case for slotting into Emery’s defence immediately.

The Spain international made 39 appearances for Villarreal this season, scoring one goal and helping the side keep 13 clean sheets in all competitions, hinting that he is an imposing figure in the Yellow Submarine’s backline.

And the 6 foot 3 star’s underlying stats are no less impressive, having made an average of 1.3 tackles and 4.1 clearances per game in La Liga this term according to WhoScored, indicating his presence in Villarreal’s starting XI has been vital in helping keep matters tight at the back.

Torres could be an impressive signing if Emery can persuade his former centre-back to move to the West Midlands, with the Villa Park outfit needing to improve their squad depth ahead of what could be a busy season next time out.