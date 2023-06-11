Aston Villa will be looking at Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer with the player available for 'significantly less' than his release clease, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Torres starred under the current Villa boss at Villarreal, where they won the 2021 Europa League in Emery's only full season at the club. Taylor believes the centre back is still 'highly rated' by his former coach.

Aston Villa transfer news - Pau Torres

The 26-year-old Spain international looks set to leave Villarreal this summer, the club with which he has spent his entire career to date bar one season-long loan to Malaga.

According to 90min, Torres has a £43 million release clause (€50 million) in his contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season. According to the same source Villa are also interested in Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, who has a similar profile to Torres as they are both ball-playing, left-footed centre backs.

BirminghamLive, meanwhile, believe that a 'formal offer' for the player has been made but that the Midlands club face stiff competition from Juventus for the player's signature.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Torres?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they'll be looking at Torres. Torres has one year left on his contract and a substantial release clause, but I think Villarreal will probably sell for significantly less than that this summer. The only thing I'd probably say is that he is a left-sided centre back and they do have Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos at the moment. So I'm not sure whether it is 100% viable, but he's a player highly rated by Emery."

Is Torres a worthwhile signing for Villa given their current options at left centre-back?

The current occupier of that position, Tyrone Mings, has been in the form of his life for Villa this season and is not someone the club urgently need to upgrade moving forward. Similarly, Diego Carlos missed almost the entirety of the season through injury and should be given a chance to prove his worth under Emery following his acquisition from Sevilla, where he formed one of the best defensive partnerships in La Liga alongside Jules Kounde.

While Torres is a quality player, he is not someone Villa desperately need. If Emery does truly want the player, however, then the club should trust his judgement. As a right-footer, Carlos should have no problem competing for that right-sided spot with Ezri Konsa. With all four, Villa would have a Champions League-level rotation of central defenders.