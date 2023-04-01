Aston Villa target Pedro Goncalves is the “kind of signing” Unai Emery’s side will be linked to at Villa Park this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans are expected to back the club’s Spanish head coach in the upcoming transfer market.

Aston Villa transfer news – Pedro Goncalves

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers academy prospect has made quite a splash in his native homeland since leaving the West Midlands in 2019 but could find himself back in the area in claret and blue this summer.

According to Record in Portugal (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa have decided to attempt the signing of Goncalves this summer after impressing at Sporting Lisbon since his 2020 arrival from Famalicao.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Goncalves would be a “superb signing” for Emery’s side, with the winger having a release clause worth around £70m in his contract at Sporting.

But the journalist has said he is a “bit sceptical” over the type of players that Villa are linked with this summer.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Goncalves?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m a little bit sceptical about whom Villa are linked with.

“There are a lot of big names in terms of value, who will cost £40m-£50m in the market they'll be shopping in. I know Nico Williams from Bilbao was another one.

“I think it is clear that this is the kind of signing they’ll be going for [Goncalves], but I don't know the severity of the interest.”

Would Goncalves be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Goncalves’ form in Portugal will have raised the eyebrows of potential suitors across the continent, with the wide man looking destined to move away from his homeland in the near future.

The two-cap Portugal international has produced over 70 goal contributions in close to 120 appearances for Sporting, indicating how efficient he can be when put in front of the target.

As per WhoScored, he is domestically the highest-performing player of those still at the club, suggesting how important he is to Ruben Amorim’s side and further hinting that Goncalves’ services will not come cheap this summer.

Goncalves’ suitors ahead of the summer transfer window will increase should he keep up his current run of form, meaning Villa may have to move early to secure the services of one of Portugal’s brightest talents and wade off interest from some of European football’s powerhouses.