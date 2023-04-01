Aston Villa are the perfect-sized club for John McGinn, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has been linked to a couple of Premier League giants in the past, but Jones thinks Villa Park is the right environment for him.

John McGinn news

Following his goal against Cyprus last Saturday, Steve Clarke backed McGinn to become just the fifth player ever to score 20 times for Scotland.

"Yeah, it’s realistic," the Scotland manager told The Guardian and other outlets after his side's 3-0 win versus Cyprus.

"It’s realistic to think about catching the next one. Kenny Miller is the next one he catches and I was saying to Ally McCoist when I did the television: ‘He’s coming for you too!’ So it’s good, his contribution since I became head coach has been really good for the country.

"I think John enjoys the role we give him within the team. He enjoys being one of the talismans and leaders so it’s great for everybody."

What has Dean Jones said about John McGinn and Aston Villa?

Jones thinks Villa are the right club for McGinn and believes he could become one of Unai Emery's most important players going forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I think Aston Villa are the perfect-sized club for him. I think it's a club where, in the right system, he could be one of the stars of the team. I don't expect him to move on this summer. I think that he'll get an opportunity to help lead Villa into this new era now under Emery."

Is anyone currently interested in signing John McGinn?

Right now, there isn't much noise about McGinn, who's earning £70,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, leaving Villa Park in the summer. However, in the past, he's been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Athletic reported back in 2021 that Liverpool held "very real" interest in the 28-year-old, though nothing happened in the end.

Elsewhere, The Sun claimed the same year that United were eyeing McGinn as they prepared for life after Paul Pogba.

McGinn probably isn't at that level, but he's still a very good midfielder and showed that in Villa's last game before the international break.

As per WhoScored, the Scotland star made three key passes in his side's 3-0 win against Bournemouth, the most in his team.

McGinn may not want to stay at Villa forever, but he's been there for a while now. They do certainly seem to be a good fit for each other.