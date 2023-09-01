Aston Villa could potentially see Philippe Coutinho leave before the transfer deadline, and transfer insider Dean Jones has given his verdict on the wider picture at Villa Park should the Brazilian move on, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Having spent just shy of £80m on summer reinforcements, Unai Emery’s side will be hoping their solid investment will translate into faring well in Europe after their long-awaited return.

Aston Villa news – latest

The Midlands-based outfit have looked like an entirely different entity under the former Arsenal boss and have the Europa Conference League to look forward to this campaign, while maintaining their impressive run in the Premier League, too. Helping the boss in his pursuit of European silverware will be new incomings such as Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo and Youri Tielemans, who will all be keen to become a regular under the Spaniard’s tutelage.

However, having to fare in a post-Coutinho era may be at the top of his list to iron out should the gifted Brazilian pack up his bags and leave before 11pm tonight, seeing as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Qatari side Al Duhail are edging close to sealing a deal.

The Italian journalist claimed that Real Betis and Besiktas were also interested in his signature, though were quickly snubbed by the player himself, while Coutinho has already agreed personal terms with his potential buyers in Qatar. Surprisingly however, transfer insider Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that replacing the former Liverpool playmaker shouldn’t be a priority.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I think the remodel around Unai Emery has been pretty extraordinary, and I know Aston Villa fans are now at a point where it feels like the sky is the limit, but sometimes you have to hold back a little in terms of too much growth at one time. This summer we have seen five really good signings come through the door that propel the potential of this team towards the top six. If there is a late deal triggered for Philippe Coutinho to leave, I know Villa fans will hope it leads to another new signing but if it doesn’t, I think it might be a good thing. Put your foot on the ball, see how this team performs over the next three months, and then attack the January window if you are short. They have had a look at late targets but not signing one is not the end of the world, far from it.”

