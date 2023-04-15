Aston Villa ace Phillipe Coutinho is in a 'sad' situation at Villa Park following an underwhelming season at the club, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian has struggled for form and could be set for a move away from the West Midlands this summer as interest in his services has emerged.

Aston Villa latest news - Phillipe Coutinho

According to InterLive via Sport Witness, Coutinho is 'already starting to explore' potential options for sanctioning an exit from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The report states that a return to Inter Milan for the 30-year-old could be on the cards; however, the financial side of the deal could prove challenging to enact for the Italian giants.

Aston Villa are believed to want to recoup as much of the £17 million they paid for his services as possible, while Inter Milan would struggle to foot the entirety of his hefty wage packet.

Bringing Coutinho to the San Siro on a loan deal may be a more likely outcome; nevertheless, the Villans would still have to pay a chunk of his wages, revealed to be £125,000 per week by Salary Sport, which isn't something that would particularly appeal to them as they look to offload the playmaker.

What has Dean Jones said about Philippe Coutinho?

Journalist Jones is saddened by the way things have turned out for Coutinho and hoped that the Brazilian would have been able to enjoy 'one last hurrah' in the Premier League at Aston Villa.

Jones told GMS: "It's sad really that Coutinho's come to this because I was hoping we'd get one last hurrah out of him in the Premier League, but it's not going to happen."

Should Aston Villa look to let go of Philippe Coutinho this summer?

Sadly, things haven't worked out the way both Aston Villa and Coutinho would've wanted this term and it may be wise for both parties to go their separate ways in the summer window.

In 2022/23, the 30-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Villans, netting a solitary goal against Arsenal in February, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the Brazil international has earned an average rating of 6.37/10 for his exploits this campaign, pitting him as the 18th-best performer across the Aston Villa squad, which shows that he has endured an underwhelming spate of form this term.

Despite being a supremely talented footballer, it looks like we may soon be waving goodbye to Coutinho featuring in the Premier League.