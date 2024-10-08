Key Takeaways The number ten is iconic in football, as it holds great symbolism for fans across the globe, due to it being worn by some of the sport's greatest-ever players.

Aston Villa's number ten has a rich history, including club icons Gordon Cowans, Dwight Yorke and Jack Grealish.

Emiliano Buendia has worn the number since he arrived at Aston Villa in 2021.

The number 10 is one of football's most iconic numbers, as many of the sport's greatest-ever players have worn the number, not least Lionel Messi. The number is associated with attacking players, most commonly attacking midfielders, although the number has often been worn by strikers too.

The importance of the number is huge for clubs across the world, and this story is no different for Aston Villa, who have seen some of their best and most beloved players over the years wear the number, including club legend Gordon Cowans, who wore the number on the club's most famous night, in their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the European Cup final of 1982.

In the Premier League era, the success of those wearing the number has varied, with some of the club's best in the division wearing it, as well as some who struggled to meet expectations wearing the iconic jersey. With that said, we have ranked all 14 players to wear the number 10 for the club in the Premier League era, based on the following factors:

Ranking Factors

Impact - How well the player did at Villa Park, and how much the player helped the club's fortunes.

Longevity - The amount of time spent with the club, with the number of appearances taken into account.

- The amount of time spent with the club, with the number of appearances taken into account. Legacy - how fondly the player is remembered, perhaps due to their performances on the pitch, or thanks to achievements by the club during the player's time at Villa.

Ranking Every Player to Wear Number 10 at Aston Villa Rank Player Years Wearing Number 10 1 Jack Grealish 2017-2021 2 Dwight Yorke 1992-1993, 1995-1999 3 Dalian Atkinson 1992-1995 4 Paul Merson 1998-2003 5 John Carew 2006-2011 6 Dean Saunders 1992-1993 7 Darius Vassell 2003-2005 8 Tommy Johnson 1995-1996 9 Emiliano Buendia 2021-Present 10 Andreas Weimann 2013-2015 11 Guy Whittingham 1993-1994 12 Milan Baros 2005-2007 13 Jordan Ayew 2016-2017 14 Charles N'Zogbia 2011-2013

14 Charles N'Zogbia

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2011-2013

It didn't work out for French winger Charles N'Zogbia at Aston Villa after his £9.5m move from Wigan Athletic in July 2011, as a combination of poor form and injury scuppered his career in the Midlands. Villa beat off competition from clubs including Liverpool to sign the ex-Newcastle man, whose form at the end of the 2010/11 season had been a major factor in the Latics escaping relegation.

N'Zogbia was also perhaps unfortunate in the timing of his move, as he joined the club at a time when Villa's on-field fortunes were dwindling, and he only managed four goals across the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons. He then suffered a serious achilles injury in pre-season in 2013 and missed the entire 2013/14 season, in which time his number 10 shirt was handed to Andreas Weimann. He stayed at Villa until 2016 wearing the number 28 shirt, making 29 further league appearances before being released by the club following Villa's relegation. He retired in the same year after the discovery of a heart problem.

Charles N'Zogbia's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 2011-2016 (2011-2013 wearing number 10 shirt) Position Attacking Midfielder Appearances 80 Goals 4

13 Jordan Ayew

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2016-17

Having signed for Aston Villa from French outfit Lorient in the summer of 2015, Ayew was one of the few Villa players to impress during the 2015-16 season, top-scoring with seven goals as the club was relegated from the Premier League with a whimper. Ayew was then given the number 10 kit for the 2016-17 Championship season, where he scored twice in the first half of the season, before returning to the Premier League, signing for Swansea City in a swap deal with left-back Neil Taylor. The 106-time capped Ghana international has since become a Premier League stalwart with Crystal Palace and now Leicester, and is one of the more successful members of that dismal Villa squad that finished bottom of the league.

Jordan Ayew's Aston Villa Premier League & Championship Career Years Active 2015-2017 Position Forward Appearances 51 Goals 9

12 Milan Baros

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2005-07

Milan Baros' short stint at Aston Villa was a disappointment, for all parties. Having been a starting member of Liverpool's famous 2005 Champions League final comeback win over AC Milan, the Czech striker, who had top-scored at Euro 2004, joined Villa for a fee of £6.5m in August 2005, and was tasked with providing goals for the club alongside strike partner Juan Pablo Angel. Despite scoring on his debut after just ten minutes, Baros found it tough to adapt to life at Villa Park, only adding seven further goals to his league tally for the remainder of the 2005/06 season. The goals dried up completely under new manager Martin O'Neill in the first half of the 2006-07 season, as he failed to score until December, before moving to French giants Lyon as part of a swap deal for John Carew in January 2007. In total, Baros made 42 league appearances for Villa, scoring just nine goals.

Milan Baros' Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 2005-07 Position Striker Appearances 42 Goals 9

11 Guy Whittingham

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1993-94

Signed from Portsmouth in the summer of 1993 following a fruitful spell at Fratton Park where he netted 88 times in 160 league appearances, Guy Whittingham's brief spell at Villa only saw him play 25 times in the Premier League for Villa, but make an impact in his short stint in the side. Under the management of Ron Atkinson, Whittingham had a tough run to the first team, as he found himself battling against established strikers Dean Atkinson, Dalian Atkinson, and Dwight Yorke for game time, but he had a good run in the side, scoring 5 goals before joining Wolves on loan in February 1994, and joining Sheffield Wednesday in the same year.

Guy Whittingham's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 1993-94 Position Forward Appearances 25 Goals 5

10 Andreas Weimann

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2013-15

Taking the famous number 10 shirt from Charles N'Zogbia, Villa academy graduate Andreas Weimann was a decent servant for Villa during his time at the club. The Austrian was often deputised just behind Christian Benteke in Villa's attack, and so his goal output during his time at the club was limited, although he did score some important strikes during his time at the club, most notably the winning goal in Villa's 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City in the 2013-14 campaign. Weimann's best season at the club came while the forward wore the number 26 shirt, though, as he netted 12 goals in all competitions for Paul Lambert's side, a tally he could never replicate in claret and blue afterwards. Weimann was sold to Championship side Derby County in the summer of 2015 and has since become a Championship stalwart, racking up over 300 appearances for several different sides in the division.

Andreas Weimann's Aston Villa Premier League Record Years Active 2010-2015 (2013-15 wearing the number 10 shirt) Position Forward Appearances 113 Goals 17

9 Emiliano Buendia

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2021-Present

Emiliano Buendia's time at Villa Park has been cruelly scuppered by a significant knee injury that he picked up in training on the eve of the 2023/24 season, but during his time at the club, he has shown glimpses of the player that Villa spent a then club-record fee of £35m to acquire from Norwich City in 2021. Signed alongside Danny Ings and Leon Bailey with the money the club earned from the sale of captain Jack Grealish, Buendia had large boots to fill at the club, and his debut campaign was difficult, as he scored just three times in a difficult campaign for the club. His second season was more fruitful, as he played in every league game to help the Villans back to European football, with their 7th-place finish in the 2022/23 season enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League. The Argentine playmaker also earned his first cap for his country during his time with the club, in 2022. Buendia has returned from his lengthy spell on the sidelines in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign and will play a part in Villa's first-ever Champions League campaign.

Emiliano Buendia's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 2021-present Position Attacking Midfielder Appearances 76 Goals 9

8 Tommy Johnson

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1995-96

Signed from Derby County in the summer of 1995, Tommy Johnson was a solid striker for Villa, as he scored 13 goals in 47 league appearances for the club after immediately displacing Dalian Atkinson from the starting XI under manager Brian Little. Johnson's debut campaign at the club was a difficult one for the Villans as they narrowly avoided relegation, but the club performed much better in the following campaign, and despite Johnson finding first-team appearances harder to come by following the emergence of Dwight Yorke as the main striker, and the arrival of Savo Milosevic, he helped the club to win the 1996 League Cup, Villa's most recent major silverware. He was soon sold to Celtic after failing to work his way into the team regularly.

Tommy Johnson's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 1995-96 Position Forward Appearances 47 Goals 13

7 Darius Vassell

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2003-05

Academy graduate Darius Vassell's goalscoring record does not look particularly impressive on paper, but the Birmingham-born striker was the best that Villa had in the era. Known for his ability to beat a man as well as his agility to get through tight situations, Vassell scored 35 goals in 162 league games for Villa, before a £2m move to Manchester City in July 2005. He racked up 22 England caps during his time at Villa Park and was seen as a strong asset to bring off the bench late in games for the Three Lions, due in part to his strong physical attributes. Vassell is also famous for sustaining one of the most bizarre injuries of all time, when he used a drill to attempt to cure a swollen toe, only causing an infection that ruled him out of action for his club.

Darius Vassell's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 1998-2005 (2003-05 wearing the number 10 shirt) Position Striker Appearances 162 Goals 35

6 Dean Saunders

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1992-93

A club-record signing following his £2.5m move from Liverpool in September 1992, Dean Saunders immediately sprung into life at Aston Villa, scoring twelve goals in his debut campaign as the club finished runners-up to Manchester United in the Premier League's inaugural season, a feat they have yet to match in the intervening years. Saunders was known for his ability in front of goal as well as his knack for incredible goals, most memorably a stunning 35-yard volley against Ipswich Town. The Welshman also scored twice in Villa's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the League Cup final of 1994, cementing his place in Villa history forever. He scored 17 league goals in the 1994/95 season, despite the club being embroiled in a relegation battle, and left for Turkish giants Galatasaray in July 1995.

Dean Saunders' Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 1992-95 Position Forward Appearances 112 Goals 37

5 John Carew

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2006-2011

Taking the number 10 shirt immediately upon his arrival at Villa Park following a swap deal with Lyon, with previous shirt incumbent Milan Baros going the other way, John Carew immediately made himself a fan favourite at Aston Villa, quickly earning his own chant that is still fondly remembered by the Villa faithful to this day. Carew scored 13 league goals in his debut season at the club as he helped Villa to 6th place in the 2007/08 season, forming a formidable strike partnership with Gabriel Agbonlahor that made Villa's attack one of the most feared in the division. He then hit double figures again in both 2008/09 and 2009/10, but fell out of favour following the departure of manager Martin O'Neill, making ten league appearances without scoring in 2010/11, before being loaned to Stoke City and released at the end of the season.

John Carew's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 2007-11 Position Striker Appearances 113 Goals 37

4 Paul Merson

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1998-2003

Paul Merson spent four years as a Villa player following his move from Middlesbrough in 1998 and recaptured some of the form that made him a key part of Arsenal's midfield for over ten years. Merson scored on his Villa debut in a 2-0 win over Wimbledon at Villa Park and scored some incredible goals, including a 45-yard half-volley in a win over Everton at Goodison Park in November 2000. The now-pundit was also part of the Villa side that made the FA Cup final of the same year, the last at the old Wembley, although the club were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

Paul Merson's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 1998-2002 Position Attacking Midfielder Appearances 117 Goals 18

3 Dalian Atkinson

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1992-1995

The late Dalian Atkinson joined Aston Villa in the summer of 1991 from Spanish outfit Real Sociedad, where he had impressed, scoring twelve goals in 29 league appearances despite the club struggling in the league. The Englishman scored Villa's first-ever goal in the Premier League with an equaliser against Ipswich Town at Portman Road and was a crucial part in Villa's ultimately unsuccessful title fight. Atkinson is best remembered for his incredible solo goal against Wimbledon, often seen as one of the club's best in the Premier League, as well as his iconic situation in which he was handed an umbrella by a celebrating Villa fan, an image that stays with the club's fans from that era to this day. He also scored in Villa's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the 1994 League Cup final.

Dalian Atkinson's Aston Villa Premier League Career Years Active 1991-95 Position Forward Appearances 85 Goals 25

2 Dwight Yorke

Years in the number 10 shirt: 1992-1993, 1996-1998

One of Villa's best-ever Premier League strikers, Dwight Yorke was signed to Villa's academy from a club that the club played against during a pre-season tour of the West Indies in 1989, and soon Yorke became a key member of Villa's first team in the Premier League era. Yorke played in an era where squad numbers were not permanent, so he wore the number 10 on occasion during the 1992-93 season, although he was more predominantly deputised as a right winger rather. When squad numbers became permanent, he earned the number 10 shirt in 1996, following the departure of Tommy Johnson, and it was then that his ability began to shine through, as he hit 17 goals in each of the 1995/96 and 1996/97 seasons respectively, helping Villa to the 1994 and 1996 League Cups, the club's last two major trophies. The Trinidadian striker was the club's record Premier League goalscorer from his departure until Gabriel Agbonlahor broke his record in 2013.

Dwight Yorke's Aston Villa Premier League & First Division Record Years Active 1990-1998 Position Forward Appearances 231 Goals 73

1 Jack Grealish

Years in the number 10 shirt: 2017-21

Villa's most expensive sale, and arguably the club's best ever Premier League player, boyhood Villa fan Jack Grealish took on the famous number 10 shirt while Villa were languishing in the Championship, succeeding Jordan Ayew in the kit. Grealish established himself as one of England's most energetic and electric players during his time at the club, as he captained his side back to the top flight in 2019, and then helped the club to stay in the Premier League with some excellent performances, even scoring the goal that eventually kept Villa up on the final day of the 2019/20 season at West Ham. Grealish's performances earned him a spot in the England set-up for Euro 2020, where he helped the Three Lions to the final of the tournament on home soil. He joined Manchester City for a fee of £100m in 2021, where he had struggled to recapture his Villa form, but there is no doubt that on his day, Grealish is one of the best players in the country.

Jack Grealish's Aston Villa Premier League & Championship Record Years Active 2012-21 Position Winger/Attacking Midfielder Appearances 185 Goals 29

All player stats are gathered via TransferMarkt.