Aston Villa will target players of Tammy Abraham's calibre this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, while the AS Roma striker has been linked with a move to Villa Park, Taylor isn't sure if Villa can lure him to the Midlands.

Aston Villa transfer news — Tammy Abraham

According to the i, Villa are interested in signing Abraham in the summer after having an approach for him turned down in January.

If the Villans do manage to land him, it wouldn't be his first spell at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old, of course, spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Villa, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League that campaign.

His former club Chelsea, though, could complicate things, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Blues can re-sign Abraham for €80m (around £71m) thanks to a buy-back clause.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tammy Abraham and Aston Villa?

Taylor suspects that Abraham is the level of player Villa will go after in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I would say that's the calibre of player, but is Abraham a realistic target for Villa? I don't know.

"I feel like Roma would certainly demand a massive fee because I think they paid something like 40 million for Abraham. You know, he's not fallen off the face of the earth, so, ultimately, his value may have increased."

Would Tammy Abraham be a good signing for Aston Villa?

He'd be an incredible addition to Unai Emery's squad. He's been a success at Villa before, scoring 26 goals in 40 Championship appearances during his loan spell with them, as per Transfermarkt.

The Villans are obviously now a Premier League side, but Abraham has also performed in that division, registering 15 times in 34 outings for Chelsea back in the 2019/20 season.

And in his first Serie A campaign at Roma, another strong league, the England international found the back of the net on 17 occasions. Simply put, Abraham is quite a prolific number nine.

When you consider the above, Villa could find it tricky to land the former Chelsea man. If he does become available, you would expect some top clubs to be after his signature, ones competing in Europe.

If the Villans can see off the competition for Abraham, though, and actually bring him back to Villa Park, he'd be some signing.