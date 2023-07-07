Aston Villa have been flexing their financial might in the transfer market over the last few years.

The big spenders look set to continue this summer, with a whole host of new players touted to be joining the Villans.

With Unai Emery at the helm, and Villa Park poised to host European football next season, what players could the Spaniard bring in that will help the club take the next step and finish inside the Premier League's top six?

Aymeric Laporte

Laporte recently scooped the UEFA Nations League with Spain and rounded off a perfect, treble-winning season.

Although the 6’2 defender would have wanted more game time, the ex-Bilbao man still played his part with 24 appearances across all competitions last term.

At 29, and wanting to satisfy his desire to play regularly, Laporte has reportedly been linked with a move away from Manchester, with Aston Villa being a potential landing place.

A commanding presence at the back, Laporte would be shrewd business for any club, and would automatically improve backlines with his defensive dexterity, experience playing in Pep Guardiola’s “total football” system, and the mere fact he is left-footed.

He also comes with that added facet of being Guardiola-approved.

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres will be a player that is familiar to many in the Premier League, and while his short stay in Manchester was far from memorable, being called “brilliant” by Pep Guardiola and hailed for having an "incredible sense of goal" is always noteworthy.

After securing his dream move to Barcelona during the 2022 January transfer window, Torres could now be in-line for a return to the Premier League if rumours are correct, as he's reputedly being lined up by Unai Emery.

The versatile attacker, can play across the forward line would be a coup for any team in Europe, having recorded 70 G/A contributions in just 223 senior appearances.

Still in need of more game time, though, the 23-year-old Spaniard was reduced partly to a substitute capacity in Xavi’s squad last season.

Pau Torres

A player who could foreseeably line up in Unai Emery’s first XI of the season is Pau Torres. Purportedly on the verge of signing in the West Midlands, the Spaniard looks set to reunite with his former Villareal boss, Emery for a fee in the region of £40 million.

The 26-year-old has been capped 23 times for Spain, and his pedigree in major European competitions, as well as winning the 2020-21 Europa League, stands him in great stead to improve Villa’s side and make them a force to be reckoned with in 23-24’s Europa Conference League.

Teun Koopmeiners

A name that may not ring many a bell, but whose reputation in Serie A has quickly risen.

The former AZ Alkmaar midfielder is now turning out for Atlanta as well as the Dutch national team. Teun Koopmeiners moved to Bergamo in 2021 for £14 million and has since run out for La Dea on 72 occasions, with 11 of those coming in the Champions and Europa League.

Like Villa’s Douglas Luiz, he possesses a dogged tenacity, but is more akin to a Sergio Busquets than a Gennaro Gattuso.

The Dutchman has been tipped to join Villa this summer, and despite the Villans affluence in midfield talents, Koopmeiners would certainly add strength in depth.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes is a name often bandied around a mix of Premier League clubs during transfer windows, but nothing has ever come of it.

Now that Leicester find themselves rebuilding in the second tier, rumours of a Barnes switch have been stronger than ever before, with Newcastle in the mix to land his signature. That said, Aston Villa are another club heavily linked.

Having already acquired the talents of his former teammate, Youri Tielemans, the raid on their Midlands rivals may well be set to continue. Barnes did his utmost to help Leicester’s losing cause last term, chipping in with 13 goals and an assist, but unfortunately, his impressive efforts were in vain.

The player’s footballing capabilities are far beyond the realms of Championship football, and as such, the Burnley-born, England international may well be pining for a move away from the King Power.

Roger Ibañez

With a name like Roger, you’d be forgiven for thinking he was playing football during the 1960s.

But Roma’s Roger Ibañez is in-fact still only 24, and is yet another central defender that has been linked with a move to Villa Park.

Thoroughly in keeping with Unai Emery’s philosophy of building his teams from a solid defensive foundation, the Brazilian appeared in 48 competitive games last season for Mourinho’s men, keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

If Ibañez does make the switch to the Premier League, he’ll be bringing fist-hand knowledge of how to win the Europa Conference League, having played the full 90 minutes in Giallorossi’s win over Feyenoord in the 21-22 final.