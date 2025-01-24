Aston Villa could look to further strengthen their squad in what has been a busy January transfer window in the west Midlands for the Champions League outfit - with a move for Besiktas starlet Semih Kilicsoy being potentially weighed up by the Villa Park outfit. The Villans have already completed moves for Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia in the window, and are looking to complete a move for Sevilla star Loic Bade as the door continues to revolve at Bodymoor Heath.

Diego Carlos and Jaden Philogene have also exited the club, as director of football Monchi continues to oversee a busy period for the club, and his work may not be done there - with reports stating that they could also look to complete a move for Kilicsoy before the window slams shut next Monday.

Report: Villa 'Planning' Kilicsoy Move

Unai Emery could look to further add to his squad

The report by Football Insider states that Villa are planning a move for Besiktas star Kilicsoy before the window closes, with the club being 'long-term admirers' for his services.

Semih Kilicsoy's Super Lig statistics - Besiktas squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =10th Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =12th Shots Per Game 2.5 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.7 3rd Match rating 6.96 3rd

Unai Emery has identified the Turkish international as a top target, with Villa keen to bolster their attacking options despite signing Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window.

The 19-year-old is thought of as one of the best prospects in Europe, having joined Besiktas as an 11-year-old, and with 12 goals in just 30 appearances last season, he shot to prominence after winning the Turkish Cup under caretaker boss Serdar Topraktepe. The teenager was selected for Turkey's EURO 2024 squad, and made an appearance at the tournament - but with a contract that will run for another three-and-a-half years, Kilicsoy could cost a bit of money to prise from Istanbul. He has been labelled as a 'killer in front of goal' by analyst Ben Mattinson, who said of the youngster on X (formerly Twitter):

"In other news, Semih Kılıçsoy got another 2 goals today. Again showing he’s a serious killer in front of goal."

28 appearances this season have only yielded two goals and six assists, but Emery will know that the winger can perform for him, and with Morgan Rogers having become a star player under the Spaniard, Kilicsoy could look at his performances to mirror his development.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Semih Kilicsoy has four caps for Turkey, but hasn't scored yet in his short career.

Potential European football next season could also be a selling point, with Besiktas only sixth in the Turkish Super Lig table and thus far set to miss out on any fixtures in the continental tournaments next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

