Aston Villa enjoyed a renaissance under Unai Emery in the second half of last season, so much so that the Villa Park occupants managed to clinch a Europa Conference League spot on the final day of the season.

An achievement that was a complete testament to Emery’s masterful ability to revitalise a depleted side devoid of confidence.

The new campaign on the horizon signifies fresh challenges and the promise of European football.

With the extra batch of games, Emery, Purslow, and co. will be seeking to bolster the current roster, adding both talent and depth.

As the summer transfer window is now in full swing, with the Claret and Blues linked to a whole host of new names, let’s take a look at the different ways Aston Villa could line up come the opening game of the 2023-24 season…

Aston Villa XI: Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans, and Ollie Watkins

GK: Emi Martinez

Spoiler! A common theme running throughout this piece is the inclusion of Argentinian Golden Glove winner, Emi Martinez.

The shot-stopper is the cornerstone of Emery’s Villa side, and without him between the sticks, the Villans would certainly have leaked more goals over the last two seasons. Sitting pretty in sixth for most clean sheets last term, the World Cup victor was impregnable at times.

A keeper of Martinez’s pedigree would set most sides back a hefty sum in this day and age, so his talents are a godsend in the West Midlands.

Defenders: Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, and Alex Moreno

At the back, we have Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, and Alex Moreno.

This back four would be a sturdy addition to the Europa Conference League next season.

The acquisition of Pau Torres will signify a real statement of intent. A Europa League winner under old manager Unai Emery for Villarreal, the player has been linked repeatedly with a move to Villa Park, in a deal that looks set to happen.

Mings is enjoying a renaissance under his Spanish head coach, and with the towering pair standing at 6’3 and 6’5 respectively, aerial solidity would essentially be guaranteed. Matty Cash and Alex Moreno are both seasoned fullbacks who love to get forward, but never to the detriment of their defensive duties.

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans

A midfield trio of Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans form the linchpin in this side.

Two central defensive midfielders could be deemed as overkill, but with a manager who builds his foundations on defensive fortification, it may not come as too much of a surprise.

Douglas Luiz was Villa’s Supporters' Player of the Season during the 22-23 campaign, and the Brazilian was paramount in breaking up play and redistributing the ball. Boubacar Kamara was a slow burner, but gradually found his feet, and was rewarded with an international call-up, much to his wife’s dismay.

Youri Tielemans makes up the three, having joined on a free transfer from Midlands locals, Leicester.

The Belgian international fuses Premier League experience with talent, and an abundance of playmaking ability. With Luiz and Kamara forming that seemingly unimpeachable defensive shield, Tielemans will be given the freedom to roam, pick out key passes, and act as more of a ball carrier akin to his role at the King Power.

Forwards: Leon Bailey, Nico Williams, and Ollie Watkins

The 4-3-3 is unsurprisingly, the most common formation utilised by managers in the Premier League, and that is the route we’ve taken.

A front three of Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, and rumoured transfer target, Nico Williams.

A forward unit that has pace to burn, skill that dazzles, and a potent eye in front of goal, specifically where Watkins is concerned, who was described by Emery last season as "very important".

Second potential XI: Pau Torres, Roger Ibanez, and Brennan Johnson

Defenders: Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Roger Ibanez and Alex Moreno

Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Roger Ibanez and Alex Moreno make up this backline. A centre-half duo of Pau Torres and Roma’s Roger Ibanez would share bags of European experience with 65 appearances in European club competitions between them.

Ibanez has been a repeated link and would certainly be an upgrade on Tyrone Mings if Villa manage to procure his services. Ashley Young was favoured by Emery last term, starting 17 of 22 games under the new management, with Matty Cash finding himself cast to the side, but with only a few tenuous links to right-back replacements, and with Ashley Young out of contract, could Villa persevere with their Polish international?

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, and John McGinn

Captain Fantastic, John McGinn lines up alongside Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz in midfield on this occasion.

The Scotsman faces seriously tough competition when he arrives back for pre-season with Luiz, Tielemans, Kamara, and Leander Dendoncker all vying for starting places, but as one of the longest-serving players currently at the club McGinn's know-how could prove vital.

Forwards: Jacob Ramsey, Brennan Johnson, and Ollie Watkins

Jacob Ramsey, who enjoyed a real breakthrough season last year having recorded 14 G/A contributions, finds himself in less familiar territory, higher up the pitch in a more advanced position on the left.

Here he's combining with John McGinn in the centre of the park, as well as another player Villa are reportedly interested in, Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

The young Forest star enjoyed a decent start to his Premier League career with eight goals and three assists, so he may well be worth the punt. Ollie Watkins completes the XI having finished last season with a very healthy return of 16 goals and an assist.

Third Potential XI: Wilfried Gnonto and Harry Maguire

Defenders: Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Harry Maguire, and Alex Moreno

It is at the back where Villa are evidently seeking to make their biggest changes this summer.

With Matty Cash and Alex Moreno seemingly on course to retain their right and left-back roles, Emery favourite, Pau Torres could potentially join forces with out-of-favour Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire who has been touted for a move to Birmingham.

Maguire featured sporadically for Ten Hag’s side last season, mostly cutting a despondent figure in the Old Trafford dugouts.

With Southgate showing continuous faith in the former Leicester man, he will be on a rapid hunt for game time ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Wilfried Gnonto, and Jacob Ramsey

Unless a colossal offer comes in, it’s practically unforeseeable that Douglas Luiz loses his spot in Emery’s starting XI.

The ex-City man is more than likely to reconvene his partnership with Boubacar Kamara at the base of the midfield, leaving three attacking midfielders in McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, and Leeds’ player in-demand, Wilfried Gnonto.

The Lilywhites could be looking to soften the blow of their recent relegation with the sale of one of their most prized assets.

The Italian forward was a standout performer in a Leeds side that lacked them last season. Gnonto is a technically astute player, possessing a directness in his offensive play that could add an x-factor to this bottom-heavy Villa side if rumours prove to be correct. The Yorkshire club reportedly value him at £40m.

Forwards: Ollie Watkins

A recurring theme throughout this article. It's possible Villa look to improve their options this summer, but it's hard to imagine a scenario in which Watkins will be displaced by a new signing in the starting XI. There are simply other areas more worthy of their resources this summer.