Highlights Neil Moxley believes signing Marcos Acuna would be unnecessary for Aston Villa due to already having two adequate options at left-back.

Acuna's potential transfer target status for Villa could change if Lucas Digne were to eventually depart, but Moxley doubts Villa would bring in a third player for that position.

Villa's interest in Villarreal star Alex Baena shows their growth in scouting and their ability to target higher-profile players in the transfer market.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Marcos Acuna at Villa Park, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it would be an unnecessary signing.

Moxley believes that Unai Emery has two adequate options at left-back, so it wouldn't make a lot of sense. However, the journalist does explain one situation which could see Acuna become a viable transfer target for the Midlands club. There's no doubting Acuna's ability as a player, but bringing in a 31-year-old might not make financial sense.

Marcos Acuna is on Unai Emery's shortlist

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Villa were 'one step away' from completing a deal to bring Sevilla defender Acuna to the Premier League. It wasn't Emery and his recruitment team's decision to pull the plug on a potential move, with Galetti claiming that the Spanish club opted to change their mind and better evaluate whether to allow him to depart.

Acuna is well known at Villa due to sporting director Monchi working with him during his time at Sevilla. Football Insider even claimed that the experienced left-back had agreed personal terms with the club, but a move failed to materialise. Villa eventually failed to bring in another left-sided defender during the summer transfer window, but Lucas Digne has stepped up to the plate so far this season.

Lucas Digne vs Aston Villa Squad - Premier League Stats 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.95 7th Average passes per game 39.8 5th Aerial duels won per game 1.4 1st Tackles per game 1.8 5th Fouls per game 1.3 4th Clearances per game 2.3 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Alex Moreno was signed back in January, but he hasn't featured this campaign in the Premier League after picking up a hamstring injury. The Spaniard suffered a setback last month and Emery confirmed before their game against West Ham United at the weekend that he remained on the sideline, with no date mentioned for a potential return.

Digne has enjoyed an impressive resurgence in form this campaign and Moreno became a key player when he arrived in the January transfer window before his injury. However, Digne was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer, with journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that the French defender was likely to make way for Acuna if the latter was to sign on the dotted line at Villa Park.

Moxley has suggested that Acuna would be an unnecessary signing for Emery and his recruitment team due to having Digne and Moreno as options at left-back. However, the journalist adds that if Digne was to eventually depart, then bringing in Acuna would make more sense, but he can't see them adding a third option in this position as it stands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"No, not really [can't see Villa signing Acuna]. I think Lucas Digne, when he actually concentrates on his defensive duties, is a pretty good option for him. He did actually prefer Moreno, he obviously brought him in. So, you know, you would think that when Moreno is actually fit again, that he would be the first preferred choice. And I just think that the Argentinian at the age of 31 probably would be a little bit of an unnecessary signing. If Digne was to move on, and they were to get good money, possibly, but I just don't see them bringing in a third player for that position without one of the two guys who are there already moving on."

Monchi's transfer plans ahead of the January window

After qualifying for Europe last season and now making a stamp on the Premier League once again, Villa are likely to be shopping in a different market to what they were a few years ago. Reports in Spain have suggested that Villa are interested in signing Villarreal star Alex Baena, who is also being monitored by Catalan giants Barcelona.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the fact Villa are in the mix for this sort of player now is interesting and it shows how their scouting network has grown over the years. It remains to be seen whether the Midlands club will step up their pursuit in the January transfer window, but it's exciting for the fans at Villa Park to be linked with this profile of player.