Highlights Tammy Abraham could be interested in returning to Aston Villa for one key reason.

Villa are reportedly considering a move for Abraham, which could raise question marks regarding the future of Ollie Watkins.

Villa are also looking to strengthen in other positions, with Unai Emery targeted one of his former players.

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Roma striker Tammy Abraham, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the England international might be interested in returning to the club.

It's been over five years since Abraham was last plying his trade at Villa Park after he originally joined the club on loan from Chelsea, and he's now been linked with a return to the Midlands side. Although the Villans have Ollie Watkins at their disposal, he's now a target for clubs competing for Champions League places in the Premier League.

Concerns will undoubtedly be raised regarding Abraham's fitness after he suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the year, but he's proved to be a natural goalscorer when available. Villa are an attractive prospect under Unai Emery after the Spanish tactician has turned things around for the club since taking over from Steven Gerrard.

Tammy Abraham could be eyed as an Ollie Watkins replacement

Abraham moved to Roma back in 2021 for a fee of £34m, per BBC, after falling out of favour at Chelsea. At the time, the Blues re-signed Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth £97.5m, meaning Abraham was set to fall even further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. It's undoubtedly a situation Chelsea will be living to regret after Lukaku ultimately failed upon his return to the club.

Now, according to Football Insider, Aston Villa are considering making a move for Abraham when the January transfer window opens, despite him failing to play since undergoing surgery on his knee in June. The England international needs no introduction to Villa fans after a successful loan spell with the side when they were plying their trade in the Championship.

Tammy Abraham - Aston Villa Stats Appearances 40 Goals 26 Assists 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Emery and his recruitment team looking to bring in a top-level centre-forward is exciting for Villa fans, but what does this mean for the future of Watkins? According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have recently held discussions with the agent of Watkins ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window. Emery could be considering playing both strikers alongside each other, or Abraham could be eyed as a replacement if Watkins was to seek a departure.

However, back in October, Aston Villa announced that Watkins had signed a new long-term contract, hinting that the former Brentford striker is content at Villa Park. The Villans are now in a strong negotiating position if an interested party does look to attempt to prise Watkins away.

Read More: Unai Emery using 'clever' tactic to massively benefit Aston Villa

Jones has suggested that playing under Emery could be an 'appealing factor' for Abraham if he is considering returning to the Midlands club. The journalist adds that Emery is known for getting the best out of players, which could allow Abraham to flourish after previously showing signs of inconsistency in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Tammy Abraham will be in a stage of his career where he'll really seek to be a main man at this point in his career. I think he spent a lot of his time battling to prove he deserves starts, battling to show that he can score goals at whatever level he was playing it. And he has suffered a few setbacks along the way. So I think that Emery as a manager will be an appealing factor because you can see how quickly he manages to get the best out of players and you see how quickly he's turned around the philosophy and the success of Aston Villa. But I do think Tammy Abraham will remain quite open-minded heading into New Year about what other options there might be in terms of what would be best for him personally."

Unai Emery is eyeing reinforcements in other positions

As Villa continue to mount their charge on the European places once again, the recruitment team will be preparing for the January transfer window to bring in reinforcements. Although Emery has a talented squad at his disposal, they won't want to be left behind by their Premier League rivals.

According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa are one of the clubs showing an interest in Villarreal youngster Alex Baena. The 22-year-old can operate in a variety of roles in attack, making him a useful option for Emery's system. The Villa boss knows Baena from his time at the Spanish club, so they could hold a big advantage in the race to secure his signature.