Aston Villa are prepared to rival Napoli for the signature of Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku before the summer transfer window ends and, according to Corriere dello Sport, Unai Emery’s side are willing to trigger his release clause worth £36.78 million (€43m).

As they prepare for life in the Champions League, the Villans have been busy in the market having snared the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley, while winger duo Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior have also been signed.

One area that hasn’t been strengthened, however, is centre forward – and with the trials and tribulations of midweek football upon them, adding some extra firepower to their attacking ranks wouldn’t go amiss.

Aston Villa Interested in Romelu Lukaku

Striker adamant on Napoli move this summer

As things stand, Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins is Emery’s first-choice frontman and would continue to be even if the Belgian talisman’s signature was snared this month thanks to his 27-goal return last time out.

However, the fact that Jhon Duran’s Villa Park future is currently uncertain with West Ham United ‘not giving up’ in their pursuit of the Colombian, his exit could leave the door open for a new centre forward such as Lukaku, who has been described as 'world-class'.

According to Corriere dello Sport, per Sport Witness, Aston Villa are in the race to sign the former Manchester United marksman’s signature this summer, despite his insistence on wanting a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Lukaku vs Watkins - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Lukaku Watkins Minutes 2,648 3,227 Goals 13 19 Assists 3 13 Shots per game 2 2.9 Key passes per game 0.9 1.2 Dribble per game 0.3 0.7 Overall rating 6.83 7.27

What could boost Aston Villa’s chances of striking a deal with Chelsea over the £325,000-per-week earner is that they are able to offer what Napoli cannot, with Antonio Conte’s side tabling an opening proposal of £21.39 million (€25m) plus £4.28 million (€5m) in bonuses.

Alternatively, Aston Villa are willing to trigger his release clause and pay the full amount – in the region of £36.78 million (€43m) for his signature, while the Premier League outfit can also offer action in the Champions League.

Adding to that, earlier this month, a report from Il Mattino suggested that in Aston Villa’s attempt to hijack Lukaku’s move to Naples, they had found a ‘total agreement’ to sign the 31-year-old, but whether they can usurp Napoli for his signature remains to be seen.

Emery Working on Deal to Sign Lutsharel Geertruida

Defender wants Villa Park move

Ahead of a potentially memorable campaign in Europe’s prestigious competition, Aston Villa are working towards securing a deal for Feyenoord and Netherlands right-back Lutsharel Geertruida, 24, who has 11 caps for his national team.

Per Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Midlands-based outfit’s interest in the defender is ‘concrete’, though there are clubs aplenty around Europe who are also in the race for his sought-after signature.

Last term alone, the 24-year-old played 47 appearances across all competitions, notching nine goals and five assists, while he also proved his defensive robustness on a number of occasions.

What could play into Emery and his entourage’s hands is that Geertrudia himself – a Feyenoord graduate – is keen on a move to Villa Park, largely thanks to the prospect of playing under the former Arsenal and Villarreal chief.

