Highlights Aston Villa are preparing to table an offer for Baris Alper Yilmaz, who has been linked to a host of Premier League clubs.

Yilmaz sought-after following a starring campaign at Euro 2024 for Turkey.

Unai Emery and co are closing in on Everton ace Amadou Onana, worth £50m, as a Douglas Luiz replacement.

Aston Villa are now preparing to table an offer for Galatasaray and Turkey star Baris Alper Yilmaz, according to reports. Unai Emery and co, however, will have to fend off competition from an array of Premier League clubs.

The Spanish tactician and his entourage have been relatively busy in the summer transfer window thus far, having welcomed Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior and the like to Villa Park as the club prepare for life in the Champions League.

Related Why Philogene Picked Aston Villa Over Everton and Ipswich Jaden Philogene has decided to return to former club Aston Villa despite having proposals from Ipswich Town and Everton.

With Moussa Diaby potentially leaving amid links to the Saudi Pro League, the club are interested in bolstering their options on the flanks and Yilmaz has been earmarked as a potential incoming this summer.

Villa ‘Preparing Offer’ for Galatasaray’s Yilmaz

Winger under contract until the summer of 2027

According to Sabah, via SportsWitness, Emery and co are keeping tabs on the Galatasaray winger, though it would cost a hefty amount to lure him away from his current employers. The report does not disclose the figure that Villa are looking to put forward.

Yilmaz’s deal at RAMS Park expires in the summer of 2027 and, as a result, Galatasaray are in a strong negotiating position. In fact, following his exploits in Germany this summer, his Turkish club are demanding at least €35m (£29.5m) for his services, Sabah report.

According to HITC, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation of Yilmaz, whose stellar form helped Cim-Bom defend their Turkish Super Lig title.

Yilmaz, Diaby, Bailey - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Yilmaz Diaby Bailey Minutes 2,547 2,188 2,080 Goals 6 6 10 Assists 6 8 9 Shots per game 1.6 1.4 1.5 Key passes 1.2 1.2 1.5 Dribbles per game 1.8 0.8 1.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.65 6.96

In 2023/24 alone, Rize-born Yilmaz notched seven goals and 12 assists for the Istanbul-based club, while he also carried out a starring role for his nation at Euro 2024, playing every single minute possible.

Yilmaz, 24, has previously been likened to former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale by Kayserispor boss Ilker Puren, while he has also been described as ‘very special’ by former footballer-turned-coach Inan.

“I think Baris Alper Yilmaz can play very comfortably for many teams in the Premier League at the moment. He’s a very special player.”

Villa Closing in On Everton Ace Onana

Midfielder is worth £50m

Close

Losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus would have left a sour taste in the mouths of the Villa Park fanbase given how imperious he proved to be in the middle of the park, though Everton ace Amadou Onana has been earmarked as his ideal replacement.

Since arriving at Goodison Park in the summer of 2022 for £33m, Onana has been a vital cog in Everton’s ability to evade relegation and, in 2023/24 alone, weighed in with 37 appearances in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Onana's 203-game club career, he has scored 13 goals and six assists.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Emery’s men are closing in on an agreement with Everton for the Belgian - worth in the region of £50m - with the midfielder himself ‘enthusiastic’ about the prospect of playing under the former Villarreal boss.

The report states that there are personal terms in place between all relevant parties as a cross-England switch nears closer to completion, while Onana’s sale has all but ended Manchester United’s pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite.

All statistics per WhoScored