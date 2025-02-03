Aston Villa are still pushing for a deal to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Villans - who have already welcomed Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio to the club on Deadline Day - have been pursuing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, with Unai Emery even holding talks with him over a move to Birmingham.

However, a deal has been blocked by the west Londoners, who see Villa as a direct competitor for a place in the top four. Currently, Villa are three points behind the sixth-placed Blues in the Premier League table.

With Disasi now seemingly set to either stay at Chelsea or complete a last-minute move to Tottenham, as Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness Podcast this evening, Bailey has reported that Villa are still pushing to land Foyth instead. The journalist said on X:

"Whilst a deal for Axel Disasi and Aston Villa is off the radar - TBR Football understands that they are still pushing for Juan Foyth, but looks very hard to do at this point.They do want another defender before the deadline."

Villa were reported to have made an offer for Foyth last week. His contract includes a £46m release clause, although it seems unlikely the Villans would pay that much to land the former Spurs defender, considering he has only started three games in La Liga so far this season.

Emery worked with the 6 foot 2 defender at Villarreal, winning the 2020/21 Europa League title together. The 27-year-old has Premier League experience and can play at centre-back, right-back or even in midfield, meaning he would bring versatility and depth to Villa's first-team squad.