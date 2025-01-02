Aston Villa have now entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who has fallen out of favour with the French club, according to L'Equipe.

Kolo Muani, described as 'exceptional', has fallen out of favour at PSG with Luis Enrique dropping him from their most recent matchday squads. The French striker is attracting plenty of interest with the January transfer window now open, but it could be an expensive deal for any interested club to do after he cost PSG a whopping £77m just last year.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa are in the market for a versatile forward in the winter window, and Kolo Muani would fit into that profile. Although the 26-year-old is predominantly a central striker, he's also capable of playing on either wing.

Aston Villa Enquire About Kolo Muani

PSG want €60m for the striker

According to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, Aston Villa have now entered the race to sign Kolo Muani, joining the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Juventus, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich. It's understood that Villa have made an enquiry for the attacker, and PSG are set to demand in the region of €60m for the £200k-a-week earner.

A loan with an option to make the move permanent would also be accepted, while Germany is seen as his most likely destination as it stands. Kolo Muani isn't the only versatile attacker that Villa are in the race to sign this window.

John Percy and David Ornstein have both reported that Aston Villa have submitted an offer to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen, proposing a bid of around £15m. So far, they've failed to meet Dortmund's valuation, but negotiations are ongoing as the Midlands outfit look to strike a deal.

Meanwhile, Jaden Philogene could be heading through the exit door if Villa manage to secure the signature of a new forward. Everton are one of the sides who are showing an interest in the former Hull City man, with Villa making Philogene available to leave the club on loan for the remainder of the campaign.