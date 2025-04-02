Aston Villa are among the clubs showing an interest in signing Lyon sensation Rayan Cherki this summer, according to TBR Football correspondent Graeme Bailey.

The Villans are preparing for another big summer transfer window as they push to return to the Champions League for a second consecutive season, with Unai Emery leading the team to a quarter-final clash with PSG next week and still in the hunt in the Premier League.

Creativity is an area where the team are clearly looking to improve and France youth international Cherki has emerged as a player who is being strongly considered at Villa Park.

Aston Villa Want Rayan Cherki

Playmaker available for around £25m

Emery moved quickly during the winter window to bolster his attacking options by bringing in Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan, while Donyell Malen arrived on a permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund too.

However, the club are always looking to push forward and have now identified an opportunity in Cherki that could strengthen them even further.

The 21-year-old, who has been described as a 'future Ballon d'Or winner', is likely to be available for around £25m as Lyon deal with some financial issues, and a host of Europe's top clubs are said to be seriously impressed by his form this season for the Ligue 1 club.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 22 Goals 6 Assists 9 Expected goals 4.1 Expected assisted goals 8.0 Minutes played 1,404

Cherki has scored eight goals and registered 17 assists so far this season in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, proving that his immense talent is still there to be moulded despite a difficult few years in which his attitude has been questioned at times.

Villa have an option to make Rashford's loan deal permanent for £40m this summer and his form means they are likely to look into doing that, while Asensio is also likely to be a target for a permanent deal although there is no pre-agreed option with PSG to do so.

There have been question marks about the future of Malen though, with Tottenham reportedly keen on the Netherlands international, and that could open up a spot for Cherki to come in.

Cherki will have an opportunity to impress against Premier League opposition next week when Lyon take on Man Utd in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/04/2025.