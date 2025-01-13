Aston Villa have reached a total agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Villans have reportedly struck a deal worth €25m (£21m) plus €5m (£4m) in add-ons for the Dutchman, who will arrive on a permanent long-term deal.

According to Plettenberg, 'only small details' need to be clarified before Malen's move to Villa Park becomes official, with the 25-year-old now expected to become Villa's first signing of the winter transfer window.

It is believed that Malen's departure from Dortmund could pave the way for the Bundesliga club's pursuit of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga, who has emerged as a concrete target in recent days.

Aston Villa Reach Agreement for Malen

The 25-year-old's move nearing completion

According to Plettenberg, Villa have now reached a 'total agreement' for Malen's arrival, with only minor details left to be finalised:

The 25-year-old Dutchman has been available for departure in January, having struggled for regular opportunities under new manager Nuri Sahin, starting just six Bundesliga games and scoring three goals.

The former PSV winger appears to have fallen down the pecking order after a strong 2023/24 season, in which he recorded 20 goal involvements in 38 appearances and helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final.

Malen has entered the final 18 months of his contract in Germany and is seemingly available for a cut-price deal, with Dortmund looking to recoup the €30m (£25m) they paid PSV for him in 2021.

Aside from Malen, Aston Villa are also reportedly keen on Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza and have started talks to explore his potential arrival before the end of the transfer window on 3 February.

Donyell Malen's Dortmund Stats (2024/25) Games 21 Goals 5 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 191 Minutes played 957

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-01-25.