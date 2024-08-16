Highlights Aston Villa competing with Chelsea for Joao Felix; valued at £113m, versatile forward a hot commodity.

Unai Emery faces Champions League stress, deficient squad experience in European mid-week games.

Villa willing to pay higher fee than Chelsea for Felix, Atletico Madrid prefers Villa Park move.

Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix but face stiff competition from Chelsea for his signature, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After qualifying for the UEFA Champions League last season, the added stress of Europe’s most prestigious competition for Unai Emery and his entourage this campaign could prove to be an onerous task.

The former Villarreal and Sevilla boss is a four-time Europa League winner, but his squad do have a lack of experience in terms of mid-week football.

Aston Villa: Joao Felix Latest

Romano: Villans do have alternatives

Deemed surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital, Viseu-born Felix is just 24 years of age, which means that he still has ample time to revitalise his career and live up to the expectations from when he was a fresh-faced teenager.

Formerly of Benfica, Felix has plundered 82 goals and 41 assists across his 282-game career thus far, with 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) coming while on loan at Barcelona last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Felix’s £113m-worth move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid is the fourth most-expensive transfer in football history.

Recently, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Emery and co remain ‘in the race’ for the versatile forward – who can operate on either wing or from the central hub – this summer, though the Villans do have alternatives lined up in case.

Jacobs: Villa Move for Felix Would be Atletico’s Preference

Villa willing to pay a higher fee than Chelsea

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Jacobs revealed that both Chelsea and Aston Villa are in the race for Felix’s signature this summer, with the forward who Diego Simeone has described as "extraordinary" likely to leave before the trading period closes for business.

The transfer insider insisted that Felix moving to Villa Park over Stamford Bridge would be preferable for Atletico Madrid as Emery’s side are willing to fork out more for his signature. Jacobs said:

“Chelsea haven't walked away from the negotiations yet. And at the same time, away from Chelsea, there is a possibility that Aston Villa will still come in for Felix as well, which would be the preference of Atletico, because they believe that Villa are prepared to pay a higher fee than Chelsea. “And from Atletico's point of view, they don't need Chelsea specifically, they just need an outgoing, so if Felix goes elsewhere, then they can still sign Connor Gallagher and Chelsea are not going to stand in the way.”

Conor Gallagher Eyed by Aston Villa Chiefs

Midfielder’s move to Atletico has stalled

Close

Another player that Aston Villa have their eye on this summer, ahead of the trials and tribulations of the Champions League, is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. The 24-year-old, according to Sheth, is the subject of interest from both Emery’s men and Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Gallager, McGinn, Onana - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Gallagher McGinn Onana Minutes 3,137 3,010 2,094 Goals 5 6 2 Assists 7 4 0 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.7 84.9 Tackles per game 2.3 1.7 2.4 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.6 0.7 Overall rating 7.13 6.98 6.71

The Epsom-born midfielder’s move to Atletico has hit a stumbling block in recent weeks, leaving the door ajar for other Premier League clubs striking a deal in the coming weeks. A key player under Mauricio Pochettino last season, the fact that he’s been frozen out from the Stamford Bridge squad shows how far down he is on Enzo Maresca’s pecking order.All statistics per WhoScored