Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza as they aim to strengthen their defensive options, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report states that Mingueza has a release clause of €20m, and there has been contact between the two clubs over the past few days. Villa are willing to pay for the Spaniards' release clause in order to acquire his services, but face competition from other teams.

An issue which may unfold for Villa is that Mingueza's former club, Barcelona, have the option to match any offer for the defender, which they may do. The Spanish club were interested in re-signing Mingueza previously, but their financial situation meant they couldn't complete the move.

If Aston Villa are to sign the full-back, who Fabrizio Romano says they have opened talks with, they will have to hope that Barcelona pull out of the race. Mingueza has been one of Celta Vigo's best players this season, and Unai Emery is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of an important second half of the season. Celta Vigo don't want to lose their star man, but if Villa pay his release clause there is little that they can do.

Why Aston Villa Want to Sign Mingueza

They have a lot of games coming up

After a good start to the season, especially in the Champions League, Unai Emery is looking to bolster his squad for the second half of the season. With Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League knockout games to come, Emery will need to call on all of his players, in preparation for these matches.

Mingueza, who can play on both sides of defence, would be a great addition due to his ability on the ball, and defensive intelligence. With Villa hoping to qualify for Europe again, and potentially win a trophy this season, they will need a lot of quality in their ranks, and Mingueza can provide just that.

Should Villa decide to pay his release clause, and beat Barcelona to the deal, they could be set for a very successful 2025.

Oscar Mingueza Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 1.1

All statistics correct via WhoScored- as of 10.01.2025.