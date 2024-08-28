Aston Villa are looking to bolster their squad with a new attacking arrival before the transfer deadline, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Birmingham outfit remain on the hunt for reinforcements to their frontline after missing out on Joao Felix, who signed a long-term deal with Chelsea last week.

According to Romano, the Villans are eyeing several opportunities before the window slams shut on Friday, with targets both in attack and defence.

The Champions League debutants have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the market, in terms of both outgoings and incomings.

Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz departed for more than £90m combined, while smaller fees were secured from the sales of academy graduates Cameron Archer and Tim Iroegbunam.

After dealing with Financial Fair Play concerns in early July, Unai Emery spent heavily on the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene and Ross Barkley, with more signings anticipated in the final week of business.

Villa Eye Deadline Day Signings

A busy end to Unai Emery’s transfer window

Speaking to GMS, Romano explained that Aston Villa are preparing for several possible incomings ahead of the transfer deadline after missing out on Joao Felix:

“They wanted Joao Felix, and they were the number one option for weeks, but then Chelsea jumped into the race and signed the player. “So in case there is an opportunity, I think Villa will be ready also up front and then, for the defensive position, I think there is still an opportunity for them to do something.”

After Villa’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday, Emery admitted that Villa are still trying to improve their squad and are going to ‘analyse’ if they can bring in further signings before the Friday deadline.

Versatile Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida appears to be Villa’s top target in the final three days of the transfer window – the Birmingham outfit have already held talks with the Eredivisie giants over his arrival this summer.

Geertruida was previously eyed as a replacement for Diego Carlos, whose proposed move to Fulham collapsed earlier this month.

Lutsharel Geertruida Stats (23/24 Eredivisie) Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Pass success rate 91.6% Key passes per 90 1.2 Tackles per 90 1.4

On the attacking front, Raheem Sterling’s name appears to be on Villa’s shortlist, with talks already held over his potential move to Birmingham this summer.

Moving the 29-year-old out of Stamford Bridge could be a challenge – Sterling still has three years left on a deal reportedly worth £325,000 a week.

Jhon Duran Villa Exit ‘Not Close’

Despite Chelsea and West Ham interest

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran’s summer departure is ‘not close’, despite West Ham and Chelsea showing prolonged interest in acquiring the Colombian, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Villa, who have held firm on their £40m valuation of the former Chicago Fire striker throughout the transfer window, have refused several offers from West Ham and are now looking to keep the Colombian at the club beyond the summer.

Since joining Villa in January 2023, the 20-year-old has made 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.