Highlights Fulham's bid for Carlos rejected by Aston Villa amid interest from West Ham and Saudi Arabia.

Talks ongoing as clubs look to seal transfer

Carlos seeking regular playing time at 31, sparking transfer talks and is open to the move.

Aston Villa have rejected a bid from Fulham to sign defender Diego Carlos who is also attracting interest from West Ham United and Saudi Arabia, according to David Ornstein.

The Cottagers have been in talks with Villa about a deal for the 31-year-old Brazilian this week as they look to replace Tosin, who joined Chelsea earlier this summer when his contract expired.

And they have now made their opening offer for the former Sevilla star, but have been met with rejection as Unai Emery's side look for more cash to let the £30million man leave this summer.

Fulham bid rejected for Carlos

West Ham and Saudi interested too

Carlos joined from La Liga in the summer of 2022 but suffered a serious knee injury in his first season which kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

He returned last season and was a key member of the side that reached the Champions League, but often found himself behind Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres in the starting lineup when everyone was fit.

At 31 Carlos wants to play regularly and has attracted interest from the likes of West Ham and Saudi Arabia, but it's Fulham who have made the first move for the defender. Villa knocked back their bid, the amount of which is undisclosed, but talks are ongoing about a potential transfer.

Diego Carlos Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games 20(7) Tackles 27 Blocks 24 Clearances 78

Carlos still has two years to run on his deal at Villa Park, which sees him reportedly earn £100,000 per-week, but he is open to leaving the club despite their qualification for Europe's elite competition.

His performances in the Premier League since returning from that serious knee injury have seen him labelled as "outstanding" by Gary Neville, and so it's no shock that Villa don't want to let him leave easily.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Diego Carlos completed 88.4% of his total passes in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Villa Monitor Geertruida as Replacement

RB Lepzig also interest in Feyenoord star

It's been a very busy summer window at Villa Park this summer with all of Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene, Ian Maatsen, Enzo Barrenchea, Samuel Iling Jr, Cameron Archer and Amadou Onana becoming part of Emery's squad for the upcoming campaign.

But with Carlos seemingly on the verge of an exit a new option in defence is necessary, despite the imminent return to fitness for former captain Tyrone Mings from a torn ACL.

Feyenoord captain Lutsharel Geertruida has emerged as a top target for the Midlands side, with Monchi said to be monitoring the 22-year-old who can play at both centre-back and right-back competently. But they face competition from RB Leipzig, while Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.