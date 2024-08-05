Highlights Aston Villa remain interested in Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix.

Unai Emery is a huge admirer of the 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

The Catalans are yet to join the race for Felix and remain focused on Dani Olmo's pursuit.

Aston Villa remain interested in Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix, who is expected to depart the club before the end of August, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Birmingham outfit are keeping tabs on the Portuguese international after he returned to Atletico following a season-long loan at Barcelona.

Romano suggests Villa could face little competition for Felix if they decide to advance with the pursuit of the 24-year-old this summer, as both Benfica and Barcelona are not currently chasing the deal.

The Portuguese club, which has been linked with Felix’s return in recent weeks, has publicly stated that their academy graduate is now too expensive for them.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are focused on pursuing a deal for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo and have had no recent contact with Felix, according to Romano.

Keen on signing another attacker before the window shuts on 30 August, Aston Villa remain in the race to sign Felix, with boss Unai Emery favouring a summer move for the 24-year-old.

Emery ‘Big Fan’ of Joao Felix

Remains an ‘expensive deal’ for Villa

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Aston Villa are still interested in Joao Felix, despite a deal for the Portuguese attacker being ‘expensive and not easy’:

“I don't see Joao Felix staying at Atletico Madrid beyond this month. Aston Villa remain interested in the player, and I've never ruled them out of the race as Unai Emery is a big fan. “It's an expensive deal and not easy, but Aston Villa are still interested. Benfica have publicly stated that he's way too expensive for them, so that’s them ruled out. “Barcelona’s focus right now is on signing Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. There has been no contact with Joao Felix recently, but it's not clear what could happen in the coming weeks.”

Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this summer, acquiring as many as eight new players, with Everton’s Amadou Onana and Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen being the two most expensive signings so far.

Valued at close to £50million, Felix could finally depart Atletico on a permanent deal after two successive loans to Chelsea and Barcelona in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old’s fallout with Atletico boss Diego Simeone saw him left out of the club’s plans, despite the Spanish giants paying a club-record fee for the attacker in 2019.

Felix made his last Atletico appearance in January 2023, before shortly leaving on a six-month loan to Stamford Bridge, where he netted four goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea.

The Blues eventually decided against pursuing a permanent deal for the Portugal international, who could soon be offered a Premier League return by Emery and Villa.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Jhon Duran Exit Talks Stall

West Ham reluctant to improve bid

West Ham United have informed Aston Villa that they will not improve their bid for Colombian striker Jhon Duran, talkSPORT has reported.

The London Stadium outfit saw their latest £35million proposal rejected by Villa last month and have now turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug, who is close to joining the club after passing medical tests.

Duran has been linked with a potential departure since January – Chelsea also showed interest in the Colombian earlier this year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-08-24.