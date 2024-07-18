Highlights Aston Villa are close to signing Amadou Onana for club-record fee.

The midfielder will undergo a medical this weekend as financial terms with Everton have reportedly been agreed.

Villa are set to break their club record transfer fee with Onana's fee believed to be in the region of £50 million.

Aston Villa are set to complete the club-record signing of Everton's Amadou Onana this weekend, according to the Telegraph's John Percy.

Unai Emery's side have been one of the more active Premier League teams in the transfer market so far this summer. After securing a top four finish last term and clinching a place in Europe's premier competition for the first time in over 40 years, it's a significant window for the club as they prepare for another significant season, both domestically and on the continent.

Villa have already secured the signings of Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley. There has been one major outgoing as Douglas Luiz joined Serie A giants Juventus, while a handful of fringe players have also departed the club, including Morgan Sanson.

Villa ‘Close in’ on Onana Signing

The midfielder will have a medical this weekend

Villa are set to complete the club record signing of Onana this weekend, according to reports. The Telegraph’s John Percy claims all financial terms have been agreed with Everton and the midfielder is set to undergo a medical in the coming days.

The article suggests the fee is in the region of £50million, which will be a record fee for the Midlands club. Villa previously broke their transfer record only 12 months ago when they signed Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Onana, 22, began his senior career in Germany before he moved to French side Lille in 2021. He spent just one season in France before the Premier League came knocking and, in 2022, he joined Everton on a five-year contract.

Amadou Onana 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,698

That same year, he made his senior debut for the Belgium national team. He made two appearances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, and he was also selected for Belgium’s Euro 2024 squad earlier this summer.

Villa ‘confident’ of landing Felix

He could leave Atletico Madrid this summer

Villa are confident they can beat Barcelona to the signing of Joao Felix this summer, according to reports in Spain. The 24-year-old could leave Atletico Madrid once again following loan spells with Chelsea and Barcelona in recent seasons.

Radio MARCA claim there is a growing confidence in the Midlands club they can make a deal for Felix happen. However, it is unclear whether it would be another loan move for a permanent deal.

With Barcelona reportedly focused on winning the race for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, Villa could move ahead in the race for Felix should they pursue a move. Earlier this year, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that Atletico would be looking to recoup a fee in the region of Є60m (£50.4m) for the Portuguese international.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.