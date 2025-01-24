Aston Villa are expected to finalise the signing of Kasimpasa defender Yasin Ozcan soon, journalist Mike McGrath has reported.

The Villans are currently in advanced talks to secure the promising 18-year-old in January and are reportedly considering loaning him back to the Turkish side for the remainder of the season.

Villa have been one of the busiest Premier League clubs in this winter window, signing forward Donyell Malen and defender Andres Garcia on long-term deals, and are expected to conduct further business before the deadline on February 3.

The West Midlands club remain in the race for Caen winger Tidiam Gomis and are also believed to be targeting Sevilla stalwart Loic Bade.

Aston Villa Nearing Yasin Ozcan Signing

Expected to land the promising 18-year-old

According to McGrath, Aston Villa are close to completing Ozcan’s signing, although he may be loaned back to Kasimpasa for the rest of the campaign.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for the Super Lig side this season, starting 17 out of 18 league matches and providing one assist.

Ozcan broke into Kasimpasa’s first team at just 16 years old and has been a regular starter since, amassing 78 senior appearances across all competitions to date.

Aston Villa have already conducted business with Turkish clubs during this transfer window, selling defender Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce for an undisclosed fee.

The Villans are likely to sign a replacement for the Brazilian before the transfer deadline, with Bade now emerging as a serious target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Midlands club had an initial €26m (£22m) bid for the Frenchman rejected, while Bade himself has also yet to accept the move.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.