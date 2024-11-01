Aston Villa are looking to tie Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey down to new long-term contracts with the club after securing the future of Jhon Duran, according to TBR Football.

The Villans handed Colombia striker Duran a new deal last month to reward his fantastic start to the season, and ward off interest from interested parties across Europe following rejected bids during the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery has led the side to a stellar start to the new campaign with a perfect record after three games in the Champions League with zero goals conceded, while the team currently sit fourth in the Premier League table just five points off league leaders Liverpool after nine games.

A large part of that is down to the performances of the two young attackers Rogers and Ramsey, who have established themselves as regulars in his starting lineup this season and the club are now looking to reward them with new contracts to reflect their status in the squad.

'Significant' Pay-Rise on the Cards

Rogers and Ramsey have plenty of time remaining on current deals

Rogers, who Alan Shearer described as "amazing" and "fantastic", only joined the club in January 2024 from Middlesbrough and is currently under contract at Villa Park until 2029. But after forcing his way into the starting lineup on a regular basis, TBR Football say that he is likely to be handed a new deal with a "significant" pay-rise to reflect his importance to the squad.

Ramsey, who has been described as "unbelievable", on the other hand is currently under contract until 2027, but GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that there is interest from top Premier League clubs such as Tottenham. Villa's struggles with PSR regulations have been well documented and selling Ramsey, who is an academy product, would help ease those issues as any deal would go down as pure-profit and the club would be able to sell him for in excess of £40m.

However, club chiefs do not want to lose him and now want to show him their belief by handing him a bumper new contract instead.

Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey statistics 2024/25 Stat Morgan Rogers Jacob Ramsey Games 12 7(5) Goals 2 1 Assists 3 2

Both players are expected to start again when Villa take on Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League, before another Champions League clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.