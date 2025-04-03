Aston Villa are ready to offer Boubacar Kamara a ‘historic’ contract to fend off growing interest from rival clubs, according to FootMercato journalist Dahbia Hattabi.

The French midfielder has reportedly emerged as a target for several ‘very big clubs’ ahead of the summer transfer window, and Villa are willing to do everything in their power to keep him at the club.

Unai Emery’s side are believed to be in negotiations to extend Kamara’s contract and are prepared to offer him an ‘unprecedented’ deal to ensure he stays at Villa Park.

Kamara, praised as ‘world-class’, is already one of Villa’s highest-paid players, earning £150,000 per week, and has two years left on his contract, running until June 2027.

Boubacar Kamara in Contract Talks

Aston Villa keen to extend his deal

According to FootMercato, Kamara is keen to play Champions League football next season, and this could be a key factor in his contract negotiations with Villa.

Emery’s men still have two potential routes to the prestigious European competition next season – either by finishing in the Premier League top four again or by winning the current Champions League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kamara has made 31 appearances for Villa this season, including 14 starts in the Premier League.

Villa have several difficult decisions to make ahead of the summer window, with the loans of Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi set to expire.

While they do have a £40m buy option to sign Rashford permanently, Villa are also believed to be working towards a deal for Asensio.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, PSG are prepared to sell the Spain international for just €15m, with just over a year left on his contract.

Boubacar Kamara's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,171

