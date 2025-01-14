Aston Villa are set to add another youngster to their ranks in the form of 18-year-old Turkish star Yasin Ozcan, according to reports - and the Villans are 'on the cusp' of landing the prodigy, with a medical set to take place on Tuesday. Villa had a hectic summer transfer window in which two of last season's star players departed the club in the form of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby, though they did bring in renowned talent such as Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana.

Whilst they haven't performed quite as strongly in the Premier League as they did last time out via a fourth-placed finish, the west Midlands outfit are still going well, sitting just four points away from replicating last season's achievements at the halfway stage of the season - and with that in mind, boss Unai Emery is looking for recruitments to strengthen their push.

As such, it has seen Villa open their chequebook this winter - and with the sale of Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town looking as though it is all but confirmed, it will give the club cash to spend on other talents to bulk out their squad.

With that in mind, the report from The Athletic states that Villa are on the cusp of signing Ozcan from Kasimpasa for a fee of €7million (£5.87million) up front, with a further €1million (£840,000) in add-ons. Ozcan will have a medical on Tuesday and will sign a contract until 2030 with the Villans, before making his return on loan to Kasimpasa for the rest of the season.

His potential arrival marks one of Villa's two imminent signings, with the club having also reached a total agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Dutch attacker Donyell Malen, and it shows that boss Emery is keen on spending wisely to secure European football for the third season running in the West Midlands.

Ozcan, who only turned 18 in April, has featured in 78 games for Kasimpasa already throughout his illustrious career, with 74 of those coming in the Turkish Super Lig. Able to play at left-back and centre-back, he's a signing for the future and was even called up to Turkey's national team for the previous international break, though he failed to make an appearance off the bench.

A left-footed centre-back by trade, Ozcan could be a long-term replacement for Tyrone Mings and, with more experience to come in Turkey for the rest of the season, Villa fans will be keeping a keen eye on his development.