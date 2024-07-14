Highlights Aston Villa are set to add more talent to their ranks, with Jaden Philogene's deal almost done after Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana signings.

Philogene has excelled at Hull City with 12 goals and 6 assists in 32 games, attracting interest from top clubs.

Villa seem to have secured Philogene's return after they triggered his release clause with a matched fee, beating off competition from Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa could be set to further add to their squad following news that Amadou Onana's move to Villa Park from Everton is all but completed - with reports suggesting that a move for former youth star Jaden Philogene will go through 'next week' after the club agreed a fee with Hull City for his services.

Philogene only left Villa last season, but after becoming one of the shining lights of the Championship, the London-born star has garnered vast interest in his services from top-flight sides, leaving Villa needing to swiftly decide whether they wished to bring him back to the club. Having already signed Ian Maatsen in a £37.5million move from Chelsea, and with Onana's £50million move picking up pace over the weekend, it could be a hat-trick of high-profile stars through the door with Philogene reportedly set to join their ranks.

Jaden Philogene to Join Aston Villa 'Next Week'

The winger has been in superb form after a year away from Villa Park

The report from the Daily Mirror states that Villa are set to get a deal over the line for Philogene next week after beating off competition for his signature.

Having only joined Hull last summer in a deal worth around £5million - including a 30% sell-on fee - Philogene tore the Championship up in Yorkshire, notching 12 goals and six assists in just 32 games at second-tier level, which led to interest from elsewhere in the form of Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

The Tractor Boys had agreed a fee for his services, whilst Everton had made a move for the winger, but Villa came through to force through a return for their youth academy graduate, and having inserted a 'matched fee' clause into his contract, they equalled Ipswich's bid of £18million to secure a return.

The report further states that Emery had three days to decide whether or not he should have completed a move for his services after Ipswich triggered his release clause from the MKM Stadium - and after watching the winger's performances from last season, the Spaniard plunged for a deal.

Philogene had flown out to Turkey to be a part of Hull's pre-season training near Istanbul, but is now set for a return back to the UK where he will sign a contract and undergo a medical ahead of a move back to Villa Park.

Philogene Has Had an 'Incredible' Season

Villa are regaining a player with trickery and electricity

Philogene wowed Championship fans for his outstanding performances under Liam Rosenior, twisting defences inside out with his pace and tricky footwork, and went viral after scoring an outrageous rabona against Rotherham United earlier in the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philogene made just two substitute appearances for Villa in the Premier League before his move to Hull City.

Having largely flattered to deceive for Stoke City and Cardiff City on loan spells whilst he was at Villa, the move to Hull was much-needed for both parties despite impressing for Villa in their pre-season tour of the USA at the start of last season - and having been a regular member of the first-team under Rosenior, he has certainly undergone his breakthrough season.

Being labelled as 'unbelievable' after a run of form that saw him notch six goals and two assists in just seven Championship games in October and November, it's a solid pick-up from Villa - and it will help them in their homegrown quota registration after qualifying for the Champions League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-07-24.