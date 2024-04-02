Highlights Aston Villa and West Ham are interested in Sheffield United's Ollie Arblaster.

Arblaster's impressive rise this season has caught the attention of Premier League clubs.

Sheffield United may benefit financially if Arblaster continues to impress, but a move to Villa or West Ham may limit his playing time.

Aston Villa are said to be keeping tabs on Sheffield United youngster Ollie Arblaster with the Blades looking down the barrel at Premier League relegation.

The Yorkshire outfit came up from the Championship as runners-up last season with champions Burnley and play-off winners Luton Town, but they haven't taken their chance in the top-flight at all this season with the worst defence in the league coupled with the worst attack, and thus the worst goal difference.

It seems only a matter of time until their fate is sealed, yet there is one youngster within their ranks who could avoid dropping down a division at the end of the season in 19-year-old Arblaster - and given Aston Villa's interest in his services, he'll be hoping he stays in the top-flight.

Ollie Arblaster Is Liked By Aston Villa and West Ham

His meteoric rise has been nothing short of impressive this season for Sheffield United

A report by The Daily Mail suggests that both claret teams are monitoring the progress of Arblaster, with his performances at Bramall Lane being a rare shining light in Sheffield United's season. He started the campaign on loan at League One strugglers Port Vale, though he shone at third-tier level and was brought back to the Blades for the second half of the season.

He was given a cameo in the 6-0 thumping at home to Arsenal, but having been part of the starting lineup in the draws against Bournemouth and Fulham, it's perhaps an omen to his progress that the Blades didn't lose either game. Having featured for England's under-20 side in the recent international break, he has popped up onto the radar of Premier League clubs thanks to his meteoric rise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Arblaster was playing for sixth-tier Bradford Park Avenue less than three years ago

Blades boss Chris Wilder will be hoping that should they drop into the second-tier, Arblaster can play a part in securing a quick return to the Premier League - though with other clubs circling, that could be a huge ask. Not many of their players can hold their heads high and say they deserved another shot at Premier League football, though Arblaster is one of them and that could work for all parties.

Sheffield United don't have a lot of young, profitable players; Cameron Archer is set to return to Aston Villa if they do suffer relegation due to a clause in his contract, and Ben Brereton Diaz, Mason Holgate and James McAtee are on loan. Arblaster, as a result, could be one of just a handful of players who could generate some money for the Blades.

What Next for Ollie Arblaster if He Moves to Aston Villa

The 19-year-old would likely see a reduction in playing time

It is tough to see where he would fit in at either Villa Park or the London Stadium. Villa have talent in abundance in the centre of the park, and perhaps only in cup competitions would Arblaster pick up minutes - especially with Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia in front of him. Add to the fact that the bulk of this midfield contingency are still relatively young in terms of their careers, and Arblaster could well find it difficult to break the mould for years to come.

Likewise at West Ham, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek would all undoubtedly be in front of Arblaster in the pecking order and that could see him struggle to pick up minutes. A viable option for Villa or the Hammers would be to loan him back out to Sheffield United once again for next season, which would benefit both clubs involved in a deal.

But should Arblaster begin to make progress in training, it could be a shrewd piece of business from Villa for years to come if he does end up making the switch.

