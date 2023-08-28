Aston Villa could pull off a 'crazy' deal to bring Joao Felix to Villa Park this summer because of one developing factor, revealed to GIVEMESPORT by Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Felix wants out of Atletico Madrid and Taylor has tipped the Portuguese star for a move to the West Midlands.

Aston Villa transfer news - Joao Felix

A year is a long time in football, with Aston Villa fans aware of this more so than ever. Just 12 months ago they were managed by Steven Gerrard, who by the winter had been sacked by the one-time European champions.

His replacement, Unai Emery, has enjoyed a wonderful start to life in charge, with the chaotic, but stylish Villans thriving in both the Premier League and the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa backed up their emphatic 5-0 victory over Hibernian in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier with another triumph over Burnley in the league this weekend.

Summer signing Moussa Diaby was on target yet again for Emery's side, with the recent arrival from Bayer Leverkusen having settled superbly into life at Aston Villa.

However, it's suggested that they could be about to sanction even more signings, with one standout name being floated as a potential option.

Daily Express journalist Taylor has suggested Felix, who was purchased by Atletico Madrid for £113 million five years ago, could emerge as a 'crazy' target for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Joao Felix and Aston Villa?

When asked about the likelihood of Aston Villa pulling this move off, the reliable reporter admitted it would be difficult, but given Emery's profile, they do stand a chance.

On the 23-year-old star, Taylor said: “Keep an eye on Felix. I know this is crazy, but I think the later we get in the window, I really feel like he's going to leave Atletico Madrid and he's going to be floated to a lot of clubs on loan.

“I don't know if Aston Villa would go in for Felix for the kind of money that would be offered, but I think he will probably be touted to Aston Villa. So keep an eye on that one.”

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

While the possibility of signing Felix lingers in the background, there is a hope that Aston Villa will add to their ranks before the September 1st deadline.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans were eyeing up a move for a left-back, as Emery and Co. prepare for a season of competing on multiple fronts.

Romano name-dropped the likes of Nuno Tavares as the man top of their list, with the Arsenal fullback said to want out of the Emirates Stadium this summer.

It's reported by The Evening Standard that a fee of £22 million could be enough to pry Tavares away from Arsenal, with the Aston Villa hierarchy said to be mulling over whether they should accelerate plans to bring the Portuguese star to Villa Park.