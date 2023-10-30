Highlights Aston Villa, under Unai Emery's management, has quickly become a formidable team in the Premier League, aiming for a Champions League qualification spot.

Villa's current squad is strong but could benefit from signings in key areas, such as a backup winger, a defensive midfielder, and a left-back for cover.

If Emery could land some of these targets, the club could finish in the top four.

Following Unai Emery's appointment last year, Aston Villa have quickly become one of the most impressive football teams in the Premier League. The Midlands club shot up the table after the Spaniard replaced Steven Gerrard. They even managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League, despite being dangerously close to the relegation zone for periods of the campaign.

With Emery at the helm, they've transformed into a seriously good side, and they've started this season just as impressively as they finished the last one. Aside from a couple of tough losses to Newcastle United and Liverpool, they've been almost immaculate. The Villans currently sit in fifth place after nine league games, just one point outside of the top four and a Champions League qualification spot, but it's hard to imagine they'll be able to go all the way and bag a spot in Europe's biggest club tournament.

That's not to say they can't finish in the top four, though, there's just a little bit of work to do within the squad before then to make sure they have a chance. With the January transfer window coming up, the month will offer Emery the chance to really fine-tune his side and if he gets his business right, then there's a strong chance of them breaking into that upper-echelon of the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League. That business is just recruiting several names to strengthen his squad for the second half of the campaign.

It's harsh to really say there are any weaknesses in the side right now considering the start they've had so far, but there's always room for improvement, so we've identified three areas that Villa could actually improve in and think that if they do, it could fire them to the Champions League come May. So without further ado, here are three signings that could fire Aston Villa to the Champions League.

Geny Catamo

With a potential long-term suspension looming over Nicolo Zaniolo due to his role in the illegal betting scandal that has rocked Italian football, Villa are going to need to add cover in the winger position. The star was brought in on loan this season to provide depth, but if he's to be unavailable for a prolonged period of time, they'll need someone to step in and take over that role.

Luckily, the club have identified Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo as the man for the job, and it's easy to see why. The Portuguese man broke into his club's first team this year and has looked like a serious threat in the early stages of the campaign. He can step in and take over from Zaniolo quite nicely and at just 22 years old, the move would present potential long-term success too.

He's still got plenty of room to grow as a player and while he'd initially be signed to provide depth as Villa embark on a tough league campaign as well as hopefully mount a run in the Europa Conference League, he could potentially earn his place as a crucial member of the first-team somewhere down the line.

Kalvin Phillips

While Douglas Luiz is simply killing it right now, and John McGinn is still operating at a solid level, Villa need to add depth to their midfield. They added Youri Tielemans in the summer, but so far, Emery hasn't been to impressed with the former Leicester City man. The attacking midfielder has barely seen any minutes in the league.

To give the side proper depth, though, they’ll also need to add a defensive midfielder into the mix and bolster the squad in that sense. A loan move for Kalvin Phillips would offer them that chance too. With the European Championships on the horizon, the Manchester City man has spoken openly about his desire for regular minutes and considering he's barely had a look in at the Etihad over the last 14 months, he may seek a move in January.

That's why this pair seem like a match made in heaven. It would give Villa the depth that they need as they try to compete in multiple competitions, but it would also allow Phillips to play on a much more consistent basis and hopefully rediscover the form he once showed at Leeds United. It would also help keep him fit and in the best shape possible ready to play a key role for England in the international tournament next summer.

Marcos Acuna

After an injury to Alex Moreno ruled him out for the entire season, Villa suddenly looked very shallow and weak at the left-back position. Sure, Lucas Digne has been a fantastic player for them since his move from Everton, and there's no reason to believe he should be taken out of the side anytime soon, but Emery's side needs someone to provide cover if necessary.

Digne can't do it all, and he'll need someone else in the squad who's capable of doing what he can in defence for the Villans and that's why they should sign Marcos Acuna from Sevilla. The club is already interested in the full-back and reports suggest that he's ready for a change of scenery, so the move makes a tonne of sense for all parties involved.

He's spent three years at Sevilla as a key member of the first team, but his involvement in the side has taken a significant step back this year. He's appeared just once in the league so far, so the club might even be willing to let him leave in January. While he would initially be brought in to provide cover for Digne when he needs it, he could also force the left-back to elevate his own game and really come to challenge him for his spot in the lineup if everything goes to plan. If not, well at least they'd have someone to step in when Digne needs to take a rest.

Nahuel Molina

Matty Cash has been tremendous to start this season for Villa. The Poland international has been ever-present in the side and reignited his career at Villa Park when it once looked like it could be heading for a disappointing end. With that being said, if the club want to take that next step up and break into the top four, qualify for the Champions League and compete against the very best football teams in the world, they'll need to add someone else to the position and provide an upgrade.

Cash simply isn't up to scratch to do it all on his own. Nahuel Molina has been incredible at Atletico Madrid this season and would be a significant upgrade on Cash, while also providing a boost to the club's offensive output too. The full-back, who can also play on the wing when the situation calls for it, has already chalked up five goal contributions so far this season and that sort of form could be vital for Villa as they try to mount a deep run in the Europa Conference League while also chasing that top four spot.

Villa have already identified the Argentine as a potential target for January too, all too aware of the positive impact he'd have on the team, but they are far from the only club interested in his services. They'll face stiff competition from fellow Premier League team and top-four-chasing Manchester United. If reports are to be believed, though, Emery's side are currently in the lead in the race to land the £43m-rated star, so the club should act quickly in January and get him in before someone else beats them to it.

It's a little ambitious to expect Villa to get all four of these names through the door in January. They're some top-class talent, and it won't be easy, but if the team want to take that next step and actually break into the top four of the Premier League, they'd stand a much better chance of doing so if they were to sign all four names we've listed. Even if they don't, though, Villa have an incredible squad of talented names, such as Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins and Pau Torres. They've been incredible already this year and look almost certain to qualify for European football again for the second straight season. It might not quite be the Champions League, but if you'd have offered the team back-to-back qualifications in the Europa Conference League or the Europa League just last year, they'd have bitten your hand off for it.

They've come such a long way in such a short time and who knows, maybe they will eventually become a Champions League level team anyway? They very well might. They'd just stand a much better chance of doing so sooner rather than later if they were to sign the four players we've listed here. Check out the table below to take a closer look at all four players that we think would fire Villa to the Champions League if they were to sign them in January.