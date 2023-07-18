Aston Villa head into the new season in the best shape the club has been in from top-to-bottom, arguably, since the days of Martin O'Neil.

The sun is eternally shining on Villa Park, as Birmingham gets ready to stage its first bout of European football in over a decade.

Benefitting from the financial backing of one of the Premier League's richest owners, as well as from the well-established, consummate, and proven pedigree of Mr. "Good Ebening" himself, Unai Emery, Villa appear to be on an upward trajectory right now.

This summer's transfer window is the club's biggest since the Claret and Blue's promotion back to the promised land in 2019. Unai Emery, along with Villa CEO Christian Purslow, and Head of Recruitment, Rob Mackenzie are tasked with chiselling out a competitive, European-standard side who are more than equipped at fighting on two fronts, in the Premier League and Europa Conference League - not to mention the cup competitions.

With a number of players that could make the Villans a real force next term linked with moves to Bodymoor Heath, which players on the current roster could be going the other way, and heading for the departure gate at Birmingham airport?

Marvelous Nakamba

One of the first signings to kick off the Dean Smith Premier League era was Zimbabwean, Marvelous Nakamba.

The pugnacious, combative, and intelligent central defensive midfielder has featured sporadically at Villa Park over his four-year stay, playing in just 58 league games.

Last season, Nakamba found himself at Kenilworth Road with playoff-chasing Luton Town, a far cry from the plush, Premier League surroundings he had become accustomed to over the last three seasons.

Fortunately, the tight proportions of the Hatters' home ground didn't hinder Nakamba, who flourished under Rob Edwards' mentorship.

A standout in Luton's subsequent promotion to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, the player has been widely rumoured to be on his former employers' radar as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Phillipe Coutinho

Once a player who commanded a transfer fee of £146 million, Philippe Coutinho's decline since has been spectacular.

The Brazilian midfield maestro was rapidly improving at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, and was on his way to becoming one of the new faces of Premier League football. When Barcelona come knocking, few say no, especially not for the astronomical fee offered.

Joining Aston Villa in the hope of rebuilding what was left of a promising career, Coutinho linked up with former teammate and skipper Steven Gerrard.

Sadly, the attacking midfielder still looks lost despite a return to a league he knows all too well, and having seemingly fallen out of favour under Unai Emery, who included him in just one of his last 15 match-day squads, Coutinho looks set to leave with a Gerrard reunion on the cards in Saudi Arabia.

Morgan Sanson

Fans could be forgiven for forgetting that Morgan Sanson even plays for the club, such has been his lack of input on the pitch.

The French central midfielder spent half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side, Strasbourg and across two and a half years in the West Midlands, the ex-France under-21 international played a mere 23 times for Villa.

It appears that Sanson has no future under Unai Emery, and as such has been linked with a move away this summer, with Lille wanting to land the player for a fraction of his original £15 million Villa fee.

Emiliano Martinez

Martinez would symbolise the biggest shock departure this summer, having been a mainstay under three different managers, as well as winning a World Cup with Argentina to boot.

Goalkeepers of Martinez's talents are hard to come by, and cost a premium, which is why only a select few clubs could actually afford to make the acquisition.

After Edouard Mendy departed Chelsea for Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, the Blues and new boss Mauricio Pochettino are after a new number one. According to reports, the West Londoners are interested in Martinez, with talkSPORT's Alex Crook telling viewers to "watch this space" as far as a potential move is concerned.

Keinan Davis

At the age of 25, most professional footballers want to have established themselves as first-team regulars at their respective football clubs.

No longer fledgling, up-and-comers still finding their way in the game, most players at this stage of their career will have far loftier ambitions.

Keinan Davis is one player who has been around the block during his time. The centre-forward who hails from Stevenage has been at Villa since under-18 level, but despite impressing on a series of loans in the Championship at Nottingham Forest and Watford, the striker is yet to make an impression at Villa Park, having played just 34 times in the league - scoring one goal.

With just a year left on his contract, the Villans may look to wring as much out of a deal as they can before he invariably leaves for free next summer and according to reports, the player has made it clear he wants out, and with a host of loans under his belt, he could lure some healthy offers from Championship sides.

Cameron Archer

Featuring in England's Under-21 European Championship triumph, Cameron Archer comes off the back of a victorious summer, and undoubtedly has the bit between his teeth.

The 21-year-old forward has enjoyed a number of successful loan spells at Middlesbrough, Preston North End, and Solihull Moors.

A natural goalscorer, with 18 Championship goals in just 40 games, the promising striker could soon be vying for a move away from the club that gave him his start in professional football if Unai Emery doesn't give him a fair crack at the whip during pre-season preparations.

Speaking to Gabby Agbonlahor, Football Insider reported that the former Villa hero feels this summer could mark the end of Cameron Archer's Villa career, with his old club potentially looking to strengthen in the forward department ahead of their Europa Conference League swansong, leaving Archer out in the cold.

A loan move back to the Riverside Stadium has also been suggested.