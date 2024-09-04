Aston Villa have been slammed after announcing 'disgusting' ticket prices for their upcoming Champions League home games. The Midlands club, who are set to get their first campaign in Europe's premier club cup competition since 1983 underway later this month with a trip to Young Boys, revealed ticket prices via social media on Wednesday.

This comes after Villa fans had already voiced their frustrations at match-by-match ticket prices for the 2024-25 Premier League season, which saw the cheapest adult ticket being sold for £44.50. Although good news came in the form of a Champions League away ticket being capped at £50, a home ticket will likely break the bank.

Aston Villa's Champions League Ticket Details

Fans asked to cough up hefty prices for tickets

The club’s first foray into the continent’s elite competition for 41 years will see Villa Park host four exciting fixtures with some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs. Between September and January, they will welcome six-time winners Bayern Munich, as well as Juventus, Celtic, and newcomers Bologna.

But before the Champions League has even gotten underway, there is fear among some supporters that they will find money to be their biggest obstacle to attending games. The club announced on Wednesday afternoon that ticket prices for adult season ticket holders in Zones 1 and 2 will be priced at £79, while the cheapest adult ticket for non-season ticket holders still comes in at £70.

To put this into context, Liverpool - who are backed by the bookies to go much further in the competition - have announced that their priciest ticket stands at £61 (still less than Villa's cheapest adult option), with adults offered a chance to watch their European home fixtures for just £9 if they opt to sit in the upper tier of the main stand.

Of course, this has sparked outrage on social media. One user on X said: "Disgraceful pricing", while another user added: "Surprised? No. Appalled? Yes." A third comment also suggested: "Fans should boycott, that is insane." A fourth read: "That's absolutely mental."

Aston Villa's Premier League Pricing

The Champions League isn't the only competition to spark outrage

Villa have also faced conflict with their supporters about their Premier League ticket prices. Games are split between Category A and B fixtures, with four price zones across Villa Park. The cheapest adult ticket for an individual game, which is a Category B match in price zone four, comes to £44.50.

The most expensive ticket for Category A matches in the '1888 Seats' is £92, while tickets in price zone one seats for Category A fixtures come in at £78. Tickets for category one games have increased at roughly 15 per cent on last season, while prices for Category B matches have increased by around 10 per cent.

The Football Supporters' Association wrote on X back in July: "Simply outrageous matchday pricing from #AVFC. This is well past unaffordable." Villa fans have been having their say on social media too, with one saying: "£1,080 for all 18 home league games is crazy then add in cup and CL and the price mounts quickly. Not cheap following an EPL team anymore."

Another supporter added: "Ouch! Made every game bar 1 last season as a Member. I go with my Dad and already talking about being more selective to also afford CL matches." A third wrote: "Absolutely ridiculous, these prices are a scandal."