Aston Villa's interest in Villarreal defender Pau Torres is "concrete", journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Villa Park, where he could reunite with Unai Emery, and Galetti says things could soon speed up as the Villans look to see off competition for his signature.

Aston Villa transfer news — Pau Torres

Last month, Football Insider reported that Villa are plotting to sign Torres in the next transfer window.

However, according to the same outlet, Villarreal are keen for him to sign a new deal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

This is not the first time there's been talk about Torres potentially leaving Spain for England.

Last year, the Daily Mail claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were exploring a deal to sign the centre-back, who's got a £55m release clause in his contract.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Pau Torres and Aston Villa?

Galetti says Villa's interest in Torres is real and could intensify soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The interest of Aston Villa in Pau Torres is concrete and the English club could soon speed up things for him, considering the fierce competition.

"The Spanish player, whose contract will expire in 2024, in fact, is also followed by some teams in Europe, including Tottenham and Juventus, even if the non-football situation forced the Bianconeri at the moment to put all their evaluation on the market on hold."

Can Aston Villa really win the race for Pau Torres?

It won't be easy with Tottenham and Juventus also keen on the 26-year-old. However, it seems possible for more than one reason.

Torres has already worked with Emery, who's clearly a big fan of the player.

"Pau Torres is an amazing player — I think he’s top," the Villa boss told football.london a couple of years ago when speaking about the Spain international, who he managed during his time at Villarreal. "I've been a coach in Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal and I’ve never seen a centre-back like Pau Torres.

"I think he’s going to play at the highest level. He’s playing now in the national team, but he can play in the top teams in Europe very soon."

Villa also look set to show some real ambition in the next transfer window, with The Telegraph claiming that the Midlands club are considering swoops for Dušan Vlahović and Ferran Torres.

They're the kind of deals that could surely help persuade Torres to move to Villa Park this summer.