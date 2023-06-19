Aston Villa want to tie Ollie Watkins down to a new contract quickly amid interest from Manchester United, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old is thought to be one name that the Red Devils have on their radar as they look to bring in a new striker this summer.

Aston Villa contract news — Ollie Watkins

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a possibility that Watkins signs a new deal at Villa.

However, United's desire to add a centre-forward to their squad this transfer window could complicate things.

According to The Athletic, the Manchester club have been watching the England international. The same outlet states, though, that he is in discussions with Villa over an extension.

The Villans signed Watkins from Brentford for an initial £28m fee almost three years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa?

Jones says Villa are keen to get Watkins tied down to a fresh deal with United circling.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Aston Villa have been keen to tie Ollie Watkins up to a new contract and I'm told they are likely to escalate that process to ensure [Unai] Emery has a settled squad for pre-season. They are confident the player is happy with them, but rumours around him and Manchester United are getting louder and it is important to avoid any doubts being seriously raised over his future.

"Villa are looking for a new forward themselves, but that is in addition to Watkins, not to replace him. I mentioned the other day this was on the agenda at Villa, but I think it’s becoming more of a priority now to make sure he does not have his head turned."

Why are Man United interested in Ollie Watkins?

With just two years remaining on his current contract, Watkins represents a more affordable centre-forward option for United this summer.

He has Premier League experience and has shown that he is capable of finding the back of the net. In 37 top-flight outings last season, the former Brentford man scored 15 goals, as per Transfermarkt. In total, he has registered 40 times in 109 appearances in English football's most prestigious division.

The above is why Villa need to keep hold of him. Watkins is a talented striker who will not be easy to replace, so getting their talisman to sign a new contract is crucial.