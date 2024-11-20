Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran found himself at the centre of controversy following Colombia's 1-0 loss to Ecuador as he clashed with journalists after the final whistle.

The 20-year-old, who came off the bench for the final 30 minutes in Colombia’s third defeat of the World Cup qualifiers, got into an argument with a reporter in the mixed zone.

According to Antena 2, Duran engaged in a heated exchange with journalists when asked what Colombia lacked in their latest defeat, responding by asking a reporter, “Why aren’t you a coach?”

The confrontation reportedly prompted a national team official to intervene and encourage Duran to leave the media area.

Duran started the Premier League season strongly under Unai Emery, scoring in four of his first five games, but has gone goalless since.

The Colombia international has mostly been used as an impact substitute this term, with Ollie Watkins remaining Emery’s first-choice striker, starting all 11 league matches.

Duran’s promising start to the campaign earned him a new contract until June 2030, fending off interest from other clubs for the time being.

The former Chicago Fire striker was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park during the summer transfer window, with Chelsea and West Ham showing concrete interest.

Villa were reluctant to sell their second-choice striker after qualifying for the Champions League, where he has scored twice in his first four appearances, including a stunning long-range winner against Bayern Munich last month.

After going winless in their last four games across all competitions, Villa will look to return to winning ways on Saturday when they face Crystal Palace at home, before taking on Juventus in Europe four days later.

The West Midlands club have dropped to ninth in the Premier League following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool, which also saw Emery lose two key players to injuries.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 4 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.0 Minutes played 289

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.