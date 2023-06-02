Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez could leave Villa Park if a big offer for him arrives this summer, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Jones thinks he'll actually end up staying at the Midlands club, the transfer insider says he keeps hearing that there's a possibility that the 30-year-old will depart.

Aston Villa transfer news — Emiliano Martínez

Martínez has been linked to a few Premier League sides, with Argentine outlet TyC Sports claiming that Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in him.

Back in February, Football Insider stated that it'd take around £40m to get the shot-stopper out of Villa Park.

In terms of potential replacements, another report from Football Insider claims that the Villans are monitoring Wolverhampton Wanderers' José Sá.

With Unai Emery's side qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Villa Park will certainly be an appealing destination this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Emiliano Martínez and Aston Villa?

Jones says he's heard that Martínez could leave Villa but isn't entirely convinced that he will.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think obviously the José Sá one will depend on what happens with Emi Martínez. I keep hearing there is potential for Martínez to go if a big enough offer lands, but whenever Martínez talks at the moment, I kind of get the feeling that he's not going anywhere. So a tricky one but if they did lose Martínez, then yes, Sá would be an interesting one to turn to."

Would José Sá be a good replacement for Emiliano Martínez?

He wouldn't be the worst. Sá is an experienced Premier League goalkeeper with 73 appearances and 22 clean sheets in the competition, according to Transfermarkt.

However, Martínez is one of the top shot-stoppers in the division. As per FBref, the Argentina international had a 74.2% save percentage this season, one of the highest recorded.

He's also proven himself on the international stage, recently winning the World Cup. Replacing the former Arsenal man with Sá sounds a bit underwhelming.

With Tottenham, Chelsea and United all said to be circling, though, you can imagine Martínez leaving the Midlands this summer, so Villa are wise to start looking at other goalkeepers.

However, they'll be hoping that they can keep hold of a player of his quality, and with Villa Park hosting European football next season, it's not impossible that they do for at least another campaign.