Aston Villa are expected to move for another forward if Jhon Duran leaves the club late in this transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Duran struggled for regular minutes last season at Villa Park, starting just three Premier League games as he deputised for star-man Ollie Watkins. Subsequently, the Colombian has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, and agreed personal terms with West Ham over a potential move to the London stadium back in July.

However, the deal collapsed as the Hammers refused to meet Villa's steep valuation, and they signed Germany international Niclas Fullkrug instead.

But Romano has now revealed that the 20-year-old striker could still depart the West Midlands late in the window, and a departure for Duran would likely spring Villa into action, with a replacement forward of some description likely to be acquired.

Romano: Duran Could Still Go

The striker had also been linked with Chelsea

Since earning a move from Chicago Fire to Aston Villa in January 2023, in a deal worth up to £17.75 million, Duran has made just 25 league appearances in 18 months. Despite this, the number nine still managed an impressive level of productivity last campaign, netting eight times in all competitions, and has been described as "special" by Unai Emery.

This output sparked interest from West Ham and Chelsea, who the Colombia international gave 'the green light' to back in June. A deal with neither side has materialised, leading the goalscorer to feature off the bench for Villa in their 2-1 victory against the Irons in the season opener..

Despite netting the winner in the game, and pointing to the floor in his celebration to suggest that he will remain a Villan, Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning (23 August) that Duran could still leave late in the window, and that an exit could prompt Villa back into the market:

"Villa will consider other opportunities. I think it's really important to understand what's going to happen with Jhon Duran, because in case they get an important proposal for Jhon Duran, he could still leave the club at the last minute, and so they would need one more offensive player. "Or, if Duran is staying, I think a number nine is obviously not going to be a priority, obviously also having Ollie Watkins. Maybe they can consider a winger like (Raheem) Sterling, but at the moment it's not something concrete, but that kind of player."

Romano's words suggest that a departure for Duran is still unlikely, although not off the table if a suitor meets their demands. It also suggests Villa's activity will be dependent on the former Envigado man's future.

Duran's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Shots Per 90 3.79 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.38

Villa Eyeing Strikers in Case of Duran Exit

Omorodion and Mateta are linked

While it appears a winger is the more likely acquisition, with a replacement for Moussa Dibay still on the agenda, the links to strikers indicate that succession planning for the scenario that sees Duran leave the West Midlands is happening.

Villa have reportedly been 'offered' the chance to sign Atlético Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, who had been on the verge of a move to Chelsea. The Nigerian impressed last season in La Liga, scoring eight goals on loan at Deportivo Alaves.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is open to a move away from Selhurst Park, amid rumours linking him with a switch to Villa.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 23/08/2024