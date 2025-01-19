Unai Emery has hinted that Emi Buendia will be allowed to leave Aston Villa this month for more game time amid a difficult season at Villa Park.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has been handed a bit-part role this season despite fully recovering from a serious knee injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2023-24 campaign. He has made 11 Premier League appearances but hasn't started any of those games.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract but isn't likely to reclaim a place in Emery's first team. The Villans are spoiled for choice in attacking midfield amid Morgan Rogers' meteoric rise. Dutch attacker Donyell Malen has also joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in a £21 million deal.

Emery: Buendia Could Leave Villa This Month

Diego Carlos Is Also In Talks To Depart

Emery gave an honest assessment of Buendia's situation. While the Spaniard was happy with the player's attitude, he suggested a move could take place:

"He (Buendia) had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better... maybe he can have the possibility to leave. For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude."

Emi Buendia Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 11 (0) Goals 0 Assists 0

Buendia has been linked with a move to Leeds United, where he'd be reunited with Daniel Farke, who he knows well. He got his break in English football under the German coach at Norwich City, flourishing with 24 goals and 41 assists in 121 games at Carrow Road.

Ben Jacobs told The View Podcast that Buendia doesn't want to drop down to the EFL Championship. Villa are said to be open to a permanent sale, but Leeds would rather a loan.

The one-cap Argentina international joined Villa from Norwich in July 2021 in a then club-record £33 million deal. They saw off competition from Arsenal for his signature, but recurring injury issues have prevented him from replicating his Norwich feats at Villa Park.

Diego Carlos also looks to be heading towards the exit door before the January transfer window closes. Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly made an approach to sign the Brazilian defender.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

Related Aston Villa Closing in on Signing of 21-Year-Old Star The Villans are set to complete their second signing this January transfer window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox