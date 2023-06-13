Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could sign a new contract at Villa Park soon, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 27-year-old had a fantastic 2022/23 campaign and the Villans will now be desperate to keep hold of him.

Aston Villa contract news — Ollie Watkins

Last month, The Athletic reported that Villa had opened talks with Watkins over a new contract.

His current deal expires in 2025 and is worth £75,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

He could now be in for a significant pay rise after the season he has just had. In 37 Premier League appearances, the Englishman scored 15 goals and provided six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Villa signed Watkins from Brentford for an initial £28m fee back in 2020 (via BBC Sport), which now looks like an absolute bargain.

What has Dean Jones said about Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa?

Jones thinks there is a possibility of Watkins putting pen to paper on a new deal soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think after [Youri] Tielemans, the forward line is what's going to become very interesting. There's potential for Ollie Watkins to get another contract soon."

Does Ollie Watkins deserve a new contract?

Easily. As already mentioned, he has just had an excellent campaign. With his existing deal up in 2025, it is probably also worth Villa tying him down to fresh terms now to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Watkins appears to be a player who manager Unai Emery loves as well.

"The striker is very important to me. I spoke with [Watkins] at the beginning about the relationship here. I told him that I want the best of you and the way he is doing; practising, being humble to improve. This is the way," the Spaniard said in April (via MailOnline).

"Then, he has a big career to do in his future. It's very important as well to try and speak about other players because he is not going to score if his team-mates aren't helping him to do it. For us, Ollie Watkins is very important. He's not only scoring but his commitment every day, trying to add more work, watching his clips."

From Watkins' perspective, though, it would not be a shock if he held off from signing an extension. Another season like the one he just had and maybe a bigger club than Villa may come knocking.

However, with the Villans finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa Conference League, they are clearly on an upward trajectory under Emery. So sticking around at Villa Park does not sound like the worst idea.