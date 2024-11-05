Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans says he would not close the door on a departure from Villa Park if a big club came calling, following his superb start to the season under Unai Emery.

The Belgian international joined Villa on a free transfer in June 2023 and has been a key player for the club ever since, amassing 59 appearances across all competitions, with four goals and 11 assists.

This season, he has already contributed five goal involvements, while making 13 appearances for the Villans across all competitions, including 10 starts in the Premier League.

While there was some scepticism about Tielemans’ decision to join Villa on a free transfer last year, the Belgian recently shared that he’s pleased with his choice to play for the West Midlands side.

However, the 27-year-old, who earns £150,000-a-week, suggested he might be open to a move to a bigger club in the future, hinting that he would not dismiss such an opportunity:

“I’ve heard left and right about why I didn’t go to such a big club earlier, but I’m doing really well here. The coach wanted to reach the Champions League, and we are already there, earlier than expected. “Aston Villa will still grow, but when you have the opportunity to move up, you never say no in advance. At the moment I’m not thinking about it.”

Under contract at Villa Park until June 2027, Tielemans still has almost three years left on his current deal, which leaves Emery’s side in a strong negotiating position if any big clubs come calling.

Profit and sustainability concerns saw Tielemans lose his midfield partner, Douglas Luiz, to Juventus this summer, with Villa bringing in Everton’s Amadou Onana as a replacement.

The new midfield pairing has started in all but one Premier League match, enjoying a promising start and helping Villa climb to sixth in the table.

The Villans, who suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday, face another tough test next weekend at Liverpool, after taking on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Youri Tielemans' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 0 Assists 3 Shot-creating actions 41 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 883

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.