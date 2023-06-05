Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could outgrow the Midlands club, fears journalist Dean Jones.

The 22-year-old was one of the Villans' standout players in the 2022/23 Premier League season, and Jones thinks Unai Emery has to keep evolving his team to keep him at the club.

Aston Villa news — Jacob Ramsey

While Ramsey had a good campaign, there isn't really any transfer interest in him right now.

The Villa star has also been snubbed by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming fixtures, something that hasn't gone down well with Gabby Agbonlahor.

"[Conor] Gallagher hasn’t scored many goals this season; he’s got three. Zero goal contributions in the Champions League," the former Villans striker recently told Football Insider. "It just doesn’t make sense why he’s in the squad. He’s got a good engine, but this is Malta and Macedonia — England can experiment.

"Ramsey is the first name on the team sheet for the Under-21s, why not reward him? He’s playing week in, week out in the Premier League and scoring goals."

What has Dean Jones said about Jacob Ramsey and Aston Villa?

While Ramsey may not have a host of suitors right now, Jones thinks Villa need to keep advancing or risk losing their academy product in the future.

Discussing whether the England U21 international is going to outgrow Villa, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It's all going to depend on how Emery manages to keep evolving this team. They've managed to make it into Europe. What's the next step from there because they're moving forward at a real pace here?"

How did Jacob Ramsey perform this season?

As already mentioned, Ramsey, who's earning £70,000 a week at Villa Park (via Spotrac), impressed in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

In total, he made 35 appearances and came up with 13 goal contributions, according to Transfermarkt. It wasn't enough to win him an England call-up, but he can still be pleased with his efforts.

Speaking about Ramsey after his display against Tottenham Hotspur last month, Steve Sidwell said on BT Sport (via The Boot Room): "Steven Gerrard, when he was there, waxed lyrical about him. His all-round play is magnificent.

"He’s a box-to-box player, he’s got a great engine in him, good awareness. He’s in a team now that’s playing with confidence as well, so he’s playing at the top of his game.

"He’s got that awareness that when he’s on the ball, he’s always got time around him and that shows you the sign of a good player. I’m a big fan of him. I like him."

All in all, Ramsey is the kind of player Villa have to keep hold of if other clubs come knocking.