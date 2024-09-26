Aston Villa goalkeeper Joe Gauci had a ‘nervy performance’ on his senior debut in their 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, BBC journalist Neil Johnston has reported.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper was handed his first start between the posts in the EFL Cup third round after joining from Australian side Adelaide United in February.

In the clash against the League One side, Unai Emery made drastic changes to his usual starting line-up, with youngsters Sil Swinkels and Kosta Nedeljkovic also getting the nod.

Villa’s fringe players struggled to impress in the first half, before Emiliano Buendia fired a looping header in the 56th minute. Jhon Duran then doubled their lead in the 85th minute from the penalty spot.

Wycombe had chances of their own, firing five shots on target at Gauci, before managing a late consolation when substitute Richard Kone netted in stoppage time.

Villa now travel to Ipswich Town for Sunday’s Premier League encounter, before hosting Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Joe Gauci Makes Aston Villa Debut

Produced a ‘nervy performance’

Gauci, a new arrival at Villa Park, had a shaky first start under Unai Emery, with BBC journalist Neil Johnston describing his performance as ‘nervy’ in the 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

The 24-year-old, who joined in February from Adelaide United, had to wait nearly nine months for his debut, with Emiliano Martinez and Robin Olsen ahead of him in the pecking order.

Gauci’s arrival reportedly saw Aston Villa break the transfer fee record for an A-League Men player moving overseas, with the Australian signing a four-year deal running until 2028.

The young Socceroos shot-stopper earned his first cap for the national team against Ecuador last year and has since made four international appearances.

Joe Gauci Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Adelaide United 76 110 17 Aston Villa 1 1 0

It is the first time Aston Villa have reached the EFL Cup fourth round since the 2020/21 season. They have been drawn against fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, who last faced Villa in this competition in December 2003, when the Villans won 3-0 in the Midlands.

Fourth-round matches are scheduled for the week commencing Monday 28th October.

Romano: Clubs Monitoring Jhon Duran

Amid Barcelona speculation

Several Premier League clubs are monitoring Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran after his stellar start to the season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the Italian football insider squashed rumours of Barcelona working on a deal for the Colombian forward, but confirmed that English clubs are tracking his progress at Villa Park.

Duran’s 2024/25 campaign began impressively, with the 20-year-old scoring five goals in his first seven appearances across all competitions, averaging a goal every 50 minutes.

West Ham and Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Duran over the summer, but Villa were reluctant to sell.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-24.