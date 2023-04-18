England are the only other team Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins wants to play for at this moment in time, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The 27-year-old is showing the kind of form that could attract interest from the Premier League's elite, but Jones doubts he's thinking about a move right now.

Aston Villa news — Ollie Watkins

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is backing Watkins to make a return to the England squad if he continues scoring.

"Everything about him was spot on," Murphy said on Match of the Day after the Villa forward grabbed a brace in his side's 3-0 win against Newcastle United last Saturday. "He really does look like a player who is enjoying his football. Players around him know where he’s running; they understand what his strengths are now.

"The only thing missing today was his hat-trick. He had enough chances to get the match ball, didn’t he? If he carries on like that, he will be back in the England squad."

Watkins' goals against Eddie Howe's men were his 13th and 14th in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Ollie Watkins?

Jones thinks Villa and England are the only things on Watkins' mind right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I think things have gone so well under [Unai] Emery that from a personal point of view, he'll just be looking to build on that and the only other team he'll be wanting to play for at the moment is England."

Does Ollie Watkins deserve an England recall?

Watkins has been out of the England set-up for a while and has only earned seven caps for his country so far (via Transfermarkt).

However, if Gareth Southgate had to name a squad tomorrow, then he'd surely be picked. Other than Erling Haaland, there probably isn't a better striker in the Premier League right now.

Watkins isn't going to score a brace in every one of the Villans' remaining fixtures. But if he can at least finish the season strongly, then he has to be an option for the Three Lions' upcoming matches in the summer if he's not already.

As long as Harry Kane remains fit, the former Brentford man, who cost Villa an initial £28m, according to BBC Sport, is unlikely to start any significant game for England. But he's shown this term that he can still be a useful asset to Southgate's side.