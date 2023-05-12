Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne is in trouble at Villa Park, fears journalist Dean Jones.

The Villans signed Álex Moreno from Real Betis in January and are now being linked with a move for another left-back in Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

Aston Villa transfer news — Lucas Digne

Last month, Football Insider claimed that Villa will consider selling Digne in the summer if an appropriate offer arrives.

It would make room for Tierney, who's thought to be of interest to the Midlands club.

According to The Telegraph, Villa could rival Newcastle United for the Scotsman's signature.

It could be an exciting transfer window if you're a Villa supporter, with the same outlet reporting that the Premier League outfit are also considering ambitious moves for Juventus' Dušan Vlahović and Barcelona's Ferran Torres.

What has Dean Jones said about Lucas Digne and Aston Villa?

Jones thinks Digne's position in Villa's squad was already in danger before the Tierney links.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I'd be really surprised if they signed another player in this position. I mean, we're already looking at Lucas Digne being in trouble, but Moreno, I think, is somebody that looks important to the evolution of this team. So I find it hard to understand why they would look to be making that sort of change."

How much trouble is Lucas Digne in?

A lot. Expectations were high when the Frenchman joined Villa from Everton in a £25m deal last year (via BBC Sport).

He arrived at Villa Park as one of the best offensive full-backs in the Premier League.

In his final full season at Everton, Digne managed to record seven assists in 30 top-flight appearances, as per Transfermarkt, which is quite good for a player in his position. However, he hasn't been as effective in a Villa shirt this term, failing to set up a single goal for Unai Emery's side.

It now looks like the Villans could add Tierney to their ranks, while Moreno is already at the club, so Digne's position in the squad does appear to be in a bit of danger.

Will the France international leave the Premier League team in the summer? It's not certain. But if Tierney does arrive from Arsenal when the transfer window opens, then something has to give. Even with European football, Emery simply won't be able to keep three left-backs of Digne, Tierney and Moreno's quality all happy.