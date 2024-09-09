Scotland's frustrating start to their Nations League campaign continued as they were narrowly defeated 2-1 by Portugal last night, with Aston Villa's John McGinn coming in for some criticism from the national media, for not being 'his usual self'.

The Scots took a shock lead in Lisbon, as Scott McTominay headed home after seven minutes. Despite holding out until half-time, Steve Clarke's side's resolve was broken after Bruno Fernandes scored from range, and the home team secured all three points just two minutes from time, as substitute Cristiano Ronaldo finished an inviting Nuno Mendes cross.

The result sees Scotland remain bottom of their Nations League group after two matches, and ensures their wretched run of form continues. Several players have been lamented for their performances, with talisman McGinn receiving the brunt of the criticisim for failing to produce the star quality he so usually delivers for his national team.

McGinn Disappoints in Lisbon

The midfielder was described as not being his 'usual self'

After establishing himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent midfield players in recent years for Villa, McGinn has also become one of the most pivotal members of Clarke's Scotland team. Making 53 appearances and scoring nine goals in all competitions last season as Villa secured a place in the top four, the 29-year-old is often the go-to-man for the Tartan Army, and boasts an impressive 18 goals in 71 international caps.

However, the former Hibernian man has struggled to impact games in a Blue shirt in recent times. Last night at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, McGinn completed just nine of 16 passes (64%), not managing a shot or a successful dribble, and was eventually hooked in the 89th minute for Ben Doak.

Given a five out of ten in both the Edinburgh News and the Scotsman, it certainly wasn't the box-to-box midfielder's night. The former publication stated that he 'didn't pose much of an attacking threat' and 'wasn't his influential self', while the latter acknowledged his hard work but identified his lack of telling contribution in the final third as a significant factor that contributed to the defeat.

Driving run down the left flank to win an early corner. But didn't pose much of an attacking threat. Spent more time on the back foot defending and wasn't his influential self. Subbed.

Battled hard and won a number of crucial free-kicks for Scotland but still not producing the X-factor that he used to bring so regularly for the national side. Not enough quality on the ball or telling contributions in the final third and seemed to be on a different wavelength from his team-mates at times.

Deployed alongside the likes of Scott McTominay and Ryan Christie, the creative onus is often on McGinn in this Scotland side, and when he doesn't provide in this aspect, Clarke's side often struggle. The Glasgow-born man's lackluster display meant the Scots registered just five shots, with just one coming in the opening 65 minutes.

McGinn's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 6 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 79.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.68 Key Passes Per 90 1.32 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.62 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.4

Scotland to Face Croatia and Portugal Next Time Out

Pressure is growing on Clarke

Defeat in Lisbon sees Scotland winless in their last six matches, not enjoying the taste of victory since a pre-Euros 2-0 friendly win over Gibraltar in June. This triumph was their only one in their last 14 games, as pressure continues to grow on Clarke.

Crashing out of the Euros in disappointing fashion was the critical moment for the former West Brom manager, that has dented his perception among Scots, although results like last night and at Hampden Park against Poland on Thursday night won't help. The Tartan Army return to action in the next international break with a trip to Croatia and the reverse fixture against Portugal, in two encounters that could determine Clarke's future.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/09/2024