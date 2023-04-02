Aston Villa is a more realistic destination for Mohammed Salisu than Chelsea and Manchester United, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

All three clubs have been linked with the Southampton defender, but Jones doesn't think he's at the required level to play for the last two.

Aston Villa transfer news — Mohammed Salisu

According to Football Insider, Villa and United are both interested in Salisu.

The same outlet also claims that the central defender could cost £25m in the next transfer window.

Another report from Football Insider states that Chelsea want Salisu, too. In fact, it claims that the Blues are plotting a summer move for the 23-year-old after failing to sign him in January.

He's been an important player for Southampton this season, making almost 30 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Mohammed Salisu and Aston Villa?

Out of Villa, Chelsea, and United, Jones thinks the first of that trio are the likeliest to sign Salisu this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Salisu's being linked with some massive clubs at the moment, and I think most of them are quite unrealistic given his current levels and what he's been able to achieve so far in his career. But I think this [Villa] is probably a bit more realistic.

"I'm still not convinced that Salisu's actually going to be leaving Southampton at all, but if he was to leave, then Aston Villa are the sort of club I could imagine [him joining]."

Where will Mohammed Salisu end up this summer?

A lot depends on what happens with Southampton. If they remain in the Premier League, you'd imagine that they'd do their best to keep hold of a player of Salisu's importance.

If not, then perhaps a move to another English club could be possible. However, it'd be a bit of a surprise if the likes of Chelsea and United were at the front at the queue for his signature, especially the former.

The Blues have a lot of quality centre-backs at Stamford Bridge right now: Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly to name a few.

Therefore, you'd expect Villa to make a stronger push for the Ghana international.

He'd probably prefer a switch to Chelsea or United, but a move to Villa could still be a good one for him. The Villans look to be on the up under Unai Emery and are one of the bigger clubs outside of the top six.