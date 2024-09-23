Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers' exceptional start to the season continued against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, with the forward garnering praise from Gary Lineker for his display against Gary O'Neil's side.

The Villans were behind for much of the Midlands derby, as Matheus Cunha's expert long-range effort gave Wolves the lead mid-way through the first half. It took until the 73rd minute for Unai Emery's team to draw level with a deflected strike from Ollie Watkins, before goals from Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran sealed all three points for the home side.

The result sees Villa move up to third in the Premier League table, just a point behind leaders Manchester City. The catalyst for the turnaround was the outstanding display from Rogers, who provided two assists and has subsequently been applauded for his efforts by Lineker.

Linker Praises 'Fantastic' Rogers

'He was really, really good'

Signed by Emery in the January transfer window earlier this year, arriving from Middlesbrough for a fee believed to be worth up to £15 million including add-ons, Rogers has certainly hit the ground running at Villa Park. Instrumental in the Birmingham-based outfit securing a top four finish last season, contributing to four goals in just eight starts in the run-in, the 22-year-old has arguably kicked on at the beginning of this campaign.

Excellent outings against West Ham, Arsenal and Leicester led Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope to state that the attacking midfielder now 'looks like a £40 million player', having only cost £15 million just nine months ago. His latest standout performance, against Wolves on Saturday, has seen the rising star accumulate more critical acclaim.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast this morning, Match of the Day host Lineker waxed lyrical about Rogers' heroics against Wolves:

"I'll tell you who was good again, Morgan Rogers. I mean, he was really, really good, and he was probably the one that turned it round more than anyone else."

Pundit Alan Shearer added to Lineker's praise, by describing Rogers' early season form as 'fantastic' and 'amazing'.

Against Villa's West Midlands counterparts, Rogers produced an influential display, creating two chances, taking two shots, and, of course, laying on two vital goals for his teammates. The Englishman will be relishing the opportunity to play newly promoted Ipswich Town next week, and then host an out of sorts Manchester United side the weekend after, as he looks to push for an inaugural international call-up.

Rogers' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.55 Key Passes Per 90 1.27 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.39

Villa Eye Yazici

The attacking midfielder is available for free

In spite of Rogers' impressive form, it appears Emery is keen on further bolstering his attacking midfield options, with Villa reportedly eyeing a move for free agent Yusuf Yazici. The 27-year-old is without a club after being released by Lille in the summer, and is being monitored by several teams looking to secure the talented playmaker for free.

According to HITC Sport, Villa are considering making a proposal to the Turkey international's representatives, who have already held talks with the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham. Yazici netted five goals and provided two assists in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/09/2024